Lannett : Enters Into Distribution Agreement For Generic Adderall®

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Elite Pharmaceuticals and SunGen Pharma to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of a generic version of Adderall®, an immediate-release mixed salt of a single entity Amphetamine tablet product (Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, Amphetamine Sulfate), with strengths of 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg tablets. Adderall® is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant, indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Narcolepsy.

"We expect to launch this generic version of Adderall® near term," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We look forward to expanding this relationship and launching more products over time. We believe Elite and SunGen selected Lannett as the distributor of the product because of our team's ability to launch products swiftly and execute launch plans well."

Adderall® including generic versions have an estimated IQVIA market value of approximately $361 million for the 12 months ending January 2019, although actual generic market values are expected to be lower.

Under the agreement, Lannett will primarily provide sales, marketing and distribution support for the product, for which it will receive a share of the profits. Other financial terms were not disclosed.

About SunGen Pharma LLC

SunGen Pharma, LLC is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products. SunGen specializes in the development of oral solid extended release and complex injectable products. SunGen has business partnerships with many US-based generic pharmaceutical companies to develop, manufacture, and sell several pharmaceutical products in the US.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is developing a pipeline of proprietary pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products as well as niche generic products. Elite specializes in oral sustained and controlled release drug products which have high barriers to entry. Elite owns generic products which have been licensed to TAGI Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA. Elite currently has twelve approved generic products, three generic products filed with the FDA, two approved generic products pending manufacturing site transfer, and an NDA filed for SequestOx™. Elite's pipeline products include abuse-deterrent opioids which utilize the Company's patented proprietary technology and a once-daily opioid. These products include sustained release oral formulations of opioids for the treatment of chronic pain. These formulations are intended to address two major limitations of existing oral opioids: the provision of consistent relief of baseline pain levels and deterrence of potential opioid abuse. Elite operates a GMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. Learn more at www.elitepharma.com.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing generic Adderall IR®, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

