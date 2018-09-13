Robbins Arroyo LLP: Lannett Company (LCI) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Lannett Company (NYSE: LCI)
have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and
directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
between February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018. Lannett develops,
manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of
brand pharmaceutical products in the United States.
Lannett Accused of Misleading Investors About Its Risk of Losing
Major Exclusivity Agreement
According to the complaint, Lannett has an exclusivity agreement with
its primary supplier, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals ("JSP"), which is
set to expire on March 23, 2019. JSP's products have historically
accounted for at least one-third of Lannett's sales. Lannett represented
to investors that the company was focused on strengthening its
relationship with JSP. It therefore came as a surprise to investors
when, on August 20, 2018, Lannett announced that its distribution
agreement with JSP would not be renewed. On this news, Lannett's stock
plummeted over 60% to close at $5.35 per share that day, and has yet to
recover.
Lannett Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
