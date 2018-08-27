Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lannett Company, Inc.    LCI

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. (LCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lannett Company, Inc. – LCI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) from February 7, 2018 through August 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Lannett investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Lannett class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1404.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1404.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
10:34pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against La..
BU
08/22LANNETT : Provides Update On Contract Renewal With Jerome Stevens Pharmaceutical..
AQ
08/22LANNETT : To Report Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results, ..
PR
08/21TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Lannett and Amneal Pharmaceuticals
AC
08/21LANNETT : LCI Whacked On Contract Loss, CWBR Awaits Data, Busy Months Ahead For ..
AQ
08/20SodaStream, Estee Lauder rise; Lannett, Infosys fall
AQ
08/20LANNETT : Provides Update On Contract Renewal With Jerome Stevens Pharmaceutical..
PR
08/09LANNETT : Enters Licensing Agreement For Generic Concerta®, Methylphenidate Hydr..
AQ
08/09LANNETT : Enters Licensing Agreement For Generic Concerta, Methylphenidate Hydro..
AQ
08/06LANNETT : Material Impairments (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Midday Gainers / Losers (08/23/2018) 
08/23HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/23/2018) 
08/23Lannett expects hit to goodwill from Jerome Stevens exit 
08/20Craig Hallum cuts view on Lannett after Jerome Stevens exit 
08/20Midday Gainers / Losers (08/20/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 685 M
EBIT 2018 226 M
Net income 2018 57,4 M
Debt 2018 727 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3,45
P/E ratio 2019 3,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lannett Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy C. Crew Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick G. LePore Chairman
John Abt Vice President, Chief Quality & Operations Officer
Martin P. Galvan CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Robert Ehlinger Chief Information Officer & VP-logistics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.-79.53%181
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.30%362 467
PFIZER16.51%247 381
NOVARTIS-0.17%213 828
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.25%211 561
MERCK AND COMPANY22.57%183 427
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.