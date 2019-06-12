LAHO: Global Stem Cells Group Announces Opening of Two New Stem Cell Centers

Miami, FL, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Lans Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that Global Stem Cells Group Inc. (GSCG) www.stemcellsgroup.com has opened two new stem cell offices, one in Valencia, Spain and one in Cochabamba, Bolivia. This brings the total number of global Stem Cell centers to 36 worldwide in 27 countries.



The new clinic in Valencia will be the group’s third operation in Spain and the fourth in Europe. The Global Stem Cells Group’s Valencia center joins the already existing centers in Spain, which include locations in Bruselas, Madrid, and Barcelona. In opening the new center, GSCG has signed an agreement with Dra. Caicedo, a specialist in hair loss treatment with an interest in delivering stem cell based treatments to her patients in Valencia.

The Cochabamba clinic will be the first of its kind outside of the US that will provide a comprehensive range of treatment options for patients suffering from degenerative conditions. Backed by Dra. Vargas and her team’s expertise, patients will have access to treatments via autologous stem cells, exosomes, and heterologous mesenchymal stem cells derived from umbilical cord blood. The center will feature a storage facility that meets the highest industry standards to be able to store exosomes and MSCs onsite, giving patients and doctors more convenient and faster access to critical treatment options.

Lans Holdings is currently working to bring all of its financials current and expects this to be completed and filed with the SEC within the next 90 days.

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

Further information on the Company can be found at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.LansHoldings.com.

About Lans Holdings Inc.

Lans Holdings offers payment solutions. The Company makes it easy for sellers to start selling, and buyers to buy with confidence. The Company plans to process credit card payments online. In time, the Company hopes to be known in the industry as a secure and reliable source of payment processing. With the Company's breadth of business structure experience and technology consultants, the Company aims to help projects and companies grow.

For further information, please contact: investors@lans.holdings Telephone: +1.786.789.5758