Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lanson-BCC    LAN   FR0004027068

LANSON-BCC

(LAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LANSON BCC : shares effectively transferred to Euronext Growth on July 15,2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Reims, Thursday July 11, 2019 - 8:00am

The request for LANSON-BCC shares to be admitted to the Euronext Growth market in Paris was approved by the Euronext Listing Board on July 10, 2019.

On March 27, 2019, LANSON-BCC announced its intention to transfer the listing of its shares to a market that was more appropriate for its size.

LANSON-BCC will continue to provide accurate, precise and fair disclosures, by making public all privileged information concerning the company, in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The terms of this regulation will also continue to fully apply to LANSON-BCC, particularly with regard to disclosures of transfers concerning the securities of its executives.

The definitive schedule for the transfer of the listing market is as follows:

July 10, 2019

  • Publication by Euronext of the decision concerning the admission of the securities on Euronext Growth

July 11, 2019

  • Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris
  • Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the admission of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris
  • Publication of a press release by the company and information document available on the company website

July 15, 2019

  • Delisting of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris (before start of trading)
  • Admission of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris (at start of trading)

The ISIN code identifying the LANSON-BCC securities will remain unchanged (FR0004027068) and the ticker will now be ALLAN. In addition, LANSON-BCC shares will continue to be eligible for share-based savings schemes and SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).

Disclaimer

Lanson-BCC SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANSON-BCC
02:08aLANSON BCC : shares effectively transferred to Euronext Growth on July 15,2019
PU
05/22LANSON BCC : CM-CIC Investissement confirms its support for the LANSON-BCC Group..
PU
05/08LANSON-BCC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03LANSON BCC : General Shareholder's Meeting on May 3, 2019
PU
03/20LANSON BCC : Growth in earnings for 2018, financial structure further strengthen..
PU
2018LANSON BCC : 2018 First-half earnings
PU
2018LANSON BCC SA : half-yearly earnings release
20182018 FIRST-HALF REVENUES : 88.2m
PU
2018LANSON-BCC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018LANSON BCC : General Shareholder's Meeting on June 1, 2018
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 282 M
EBIT 2019 22,9 M
Net income 2019 13,0 M
Debt 2019 512 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,59x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 217 M
Chart LANSON-BCC
Duration : Period :
Lanson-BCC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANSON-BCC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,1  €
Last Close Price 30,6  €
Spread / Highest target -0,98%
Spread / Average Target -4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Paillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Roulleaux Dugage CFO, Secretary General & Director-Administration
Philippe Baijot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Evelyne Roques-Boizel Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michel Shapira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANSON-BCC2.68%244
CONSTELLATION BRANDS23.14%38 223
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD8.18%7 998
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA--.--%1 574
C&C GROUP48.62%1 403
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About