LANSON BCC : shares effectively transferred to Euronext Growth on July 15,2019

Reims, Thursday July 11, 2019 - 8:00am



The request for LANSON-BCC shares to be admitted to the Euronext Growth market in Paris was approved by the Euronext Listing Board on July 10, 2019.



On March 27, 2019, LANSON-BCC announced its intention to transfer the listing of its shares to a market that was more appropriate for its size.



LANSON-BCC will continue to provide accurate, precise and fair disclosures, by making public all privileged information concerning the company, in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The terms of this regulation will also continue to fully apply to LANSON-BCC, particularly with regard to disclosures of transfers concerning the securities of its executives.



The definitive schedule for the transfer of the listing market is as follows:

July 10, 2019 Publication by Euronext of the decision concerning the admission of the securities on Euronext Growth July 11, 2019 Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris

Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the admission of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris

Publication of a press release by the company and information document available on the company website July 15, 2019 Delisting of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares from Euronext Paris (before start of trading)

Admission of LANSON-BCC's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris (at start of trading)

The ISIN code identifying the LANSON-BCC securities will remain unchanged (FR0004027068) and the ticker will now be ALLAN. In addition, LANSON-BCC shares will continue to be eligible for share-based savings schemes and SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME).