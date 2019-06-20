Lantheus : Announces New Patient Outcomes Data for DEFINITY® to be Presented at the American Society of Echocardiography 2019 Annual Scientific Sessions

Company will also host a scientific symposium and interactive panel discussion focused on enhanced echocardiography

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (“LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced that new clinical outcomes data for DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension in intensive care unit patients will be presented at the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE 2019) Annual Scientific Sessions, being held June 21-25, 2019, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. Lantheus will also host a scientific symposium and interactive panel discussion focused on enhanced echocardiography. DEFINITY is a cardiovascular ultrasound contrast agent currently indicated for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border.1

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Impact of Contrast Echocardiography on Clinical Outcomes in Critically Ill Patients

Date and Time: Monday, June 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. PT

Author Discussion: Michael Main, M.D., Cardiologist, Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute at 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Hall C

Poster number: P2-114

Details for the scientific symposium and interactive panel discussion are as follows:

Title: Enhanced Echocardiography: It’s What You Don’t See That Matters

Date and Time: Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PT

Speakers: Ben Lin, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Interventional Echocardiography, Yale New Haven Hospital; Theresa Green, RDCS, Echocardiography Advanced Coordinator, Piedmont Hospital; and Sean McMahon, M.D., FACC, Associate Director, Echocardiography Laboratory, Hartford Hospital

Location: Science and Technology Theater, Exhibit Hall B

SDMS credit is available

About DEFINITY®

DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension is an ultrasound contrast agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms (see Indications and Important Safety Information below and find full Prescribing Information at www.definityimaging.com).1 DEFINITY is engineered to produce small and consistently sized durable microbubbles to fully evaluate the left ventricle.1 DEFINITY® has extensive safety experience and a consistent safety profile.2 Since its launch in 2001, more than 11 million echo studies have been performed with DEFINITY® and it is the most prescribed contrast agent in the U.S.3

INDICATIONS

Activated DEFINITY® (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension is indicated for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Do not administer DEFINITY® to patients with known or suspected hypersensitivity to perflutren.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: Serious Cardiopulmonary Reactions Serious cardiopulmonary reactions, including fatalities, have occurred uncommonly during or following perflutren-containing microsphere administration [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)]. Most serious reactions occur within 30 minutes of administration. Assess all patients for the presence of any condition that precludes DEFINITY ® administration [see Contraindications (4)].

administration Always have resuscitation equipment and trained personnel readily available.

In post marketing use, rare but serious cardiopulmonary or hypersensitivity reactions have been reported during or shortly following perflutren-containing microsphere administration [see Adverse Reactions (6)]. The risk for these reactions may be increased among patients with unstable cardiopulmonary conditions [see Adverse Reactions (6.2)]. It is not always possible to reliably establish a causal relationship to drug exposure due to the presence of underlying cardiopulmonary disease.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including boxed WARNING regarding serious cardiopulmonary reactions, on www.definityimaging.com.

About Lantheus Holdings and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

1 DEFINITY® (Package Insert), North Billerica, MA, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., 2017.

2 Data on file, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

3 ©2019 DR/Decision Resources, LLC. All rights reserved. Reproduction, distribution, transmission or publication is prohibited. Reprinted with permission.

