LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC

(LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on July 25, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019, to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-866-498-8390 (U.S. callers) or 1-678-509-7599 (international callers) and provide passcode 7155758. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (“LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.


