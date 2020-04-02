Lantheus : and Progenics Reschedule Their Respective Special Meetings of Stockholders for Proposed Merger

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (“Lantheus”), parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (“LMI”), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) (“Progenics”), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, today announced that they have decided to reschedule their respective special meetings of stockholders (the “Special Meetings”) to vote on matters related to the proposed merger of Lantheus and Progenics from April 28, 2020, to June 16, 2020.

The rescheduled Special Meetings will allow both companies the time necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on each company’s business and on the combined entity.

Further details about the time, location and record date for the Special Meetings will be announced when finalized.

“We continue to believe that a combination of our two companies will create a stronger, more diversified precision diagnostics imaging and therapeutics company,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. “We remain excited about the potential value that can be unlocked by combining our two businesses and are encouraged by what we have continued to learn about the Progenics business during our ongoing integration efforts. We look forward to putting the vote before our stockholders, closing the merger and beginning this exciting next phase of growth for our business.”

There are no additional changes to the previously announced terms of the proposed combination. Lantheus and Progenics both remain committed to closing the transaction in the second quarter of 2020 and remain confident in the benefits that the proposed combination will bring to the stockholders of both companies.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

About Progenics

Progenics is an oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (PyL™ and 1404); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has three commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and oral and subcutaneous formulations of RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which are partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

