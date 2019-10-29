Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lantheus Holdings, Inc.    LNTH

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LNTH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lantheus : to Present at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (“LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference at 3:35 p.m. MT on Tuesday, November 12 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:32pLANTHEUS : to Present at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
05:54aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Strongly Agrees With ISS Recommendation that Velan G..
AQ
10/17LANTHEUS HOLDINGS TO HOST THIRD QUAR : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
BU
10/02LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
08/22LANTHEUS : to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference
BU
07/25LANTHEUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/25LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
07/25LANTHEUS HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/11LANTHEUS HOLDINGS TO HOST SECOND QUA : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 349 M
EBIT 2019 73,4 M
Net income 2019 45,0 M
Debt 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,58x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 775 M
Chart LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,67  $
Last Close Price 19,76  $
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Anne Heino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian A. Markison Non-Executive Chairman
John Bolla Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Technical Operations
Robert J. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Simon Robinson Senior VP-Research & Pharmaceutical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.26.26%775
BIOMÉRIEUX25.30%9 442
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.104.75%5 948
DIASORIN S.P.A.37.27%5 904
NATERA, INC.179.15%2 956
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.14.83%2 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group