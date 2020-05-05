Lantheus : to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (“LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

