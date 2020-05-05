Log in
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.

(LNTH)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lantheus : to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

05/05/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (“LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 19.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 351 M
EBIT 2020 40,5 M
Net income 2020 29,0 M
Debt 2020 86,0 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 480 M
Chart LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,00  $
Last Close Price 12,07  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 74,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Anne Heino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian A. Markison Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Bolla Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Technical Operations
Robert J. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Simon Robinson Senior VP-Research & Pharmaceutical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC.-38.76%480
BIOMÉRIEUX42.41%14 745
DIASORIN S.P.A.34.58%9 338
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-3.99%8 208
10X GENOMICS, INC.2.18%7 708
GUANGZHOU WONDFO BIOTECH CO.,LTD0.00%3 849
