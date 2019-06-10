Log in
LANTRONIX INC

LANTRONIX INC

(LTRX)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lantronix ConsoleFlow™ Software Named Finalist for Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2019

0
06/10/2019

CHIBA, Japan, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), Lantronix, Inc. a global provider of secure data access and management solutions, today announced that their central management software, ConsoleFlow™ has been named a finalist for the award for Best of Show at this year’s Interop Tokyo conference being held in Chiba, Japan from June 12 to June 14, 2019.   

Interop Tokyo is the leading global Internet technology event and the most comprehensive IT Conference and Expo available. Business and technology leaders attend Interop to get the most up to date information available on key technologies, learn about the latest trends and meet with leading vendors. “We are honored to have been selected a finalist for Best of Show”, stated Jonathan Shipman, Lantronix VP of Strategy.  “We thank Interop Tokyo for acknowledging our Out-of-Band solutions for on-premise and cloud-based IT management.”

ConsoleFlow is fully integrated with Lantronix out-of-band management products, enabling IT administrators and network engineers to remotely monitor and manage their IT equipment over broadband and cellular networks from anywhere, at any time. ConsoleFlow is available as a cloud-based software-as-a-service and as a virtual appliance for on-premise deployments.

The latest software release for ConsoleFlow will be exhibited at Interop Tokyo, Booth #4U08 together with the Lantronix SLC 8000 and SLB products, and will provide additional feature enhancements to security, remote access, script management and dial-up modem management.

Lantronix’s out-of-band management solutions, including the modular SLC™ 8000 Advanced Console Manager, the SLB™ remote branch office manager, and ConsoleFlow™ centralized management software are designed to reduce deployment and management complexity and costs while maximizing IT infrastructure uptime. The solutions provide secure out-of-band management that enable an IT organization of any size to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot equipment from anywhere while maintaining access to their critical equipment even during network outages.
              
Not attending Interop Tokyo? Try the Lantronix Out-of-Band Management Products Today for Free!

  • Want to see the SLC in action? Try our Online Test Drive – free access to a live SLC 8000, allowing you to explore its enterprise-grade features.

About Interop Tokyo
Interop Tokyo is the leading global Internet technology event, with the most comprehensive IT Conference and Expo available. Business and technology leaders attend Interop to get the most up to date information available on key technologies, learn about the latest trends and meet with leading vendors.          

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.


Lantronix Media Contact: Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact: 
Gail Kathryn MillerJeremy Whittaker
Corporate Marketing &Chief Financial Officer
Communications Managerinvestors@lantronix.com 
media@lantronix.com 949-453-7241
949-453-7158 
  
Lantronix Sales:
sales@lantronix.com 
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488


© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and SLB, ConsoleFlow and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
