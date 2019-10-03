Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lantronix, Inc.    LTRX

LANTRONIX, INC.

(LTRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lantronix : Launches Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gateway Innovation — xPico® 270

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

Wi-Fi module and embedded wireless gateway supports 802.11ac, Ethernet and Bluetooth connectivity

Irvine, CA- October 3, 2019 - Lantronix, Inc. (the 'Company') (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced general availability of its xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway and combo Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module that supports 802.11ac.

'In the xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway, we are delivering a module that can provide the performance, security features, and flexibility needed to power the next generation of IoT applications and solutions,' stated Jonathan Shipman, Vice President of Strategy. This addition to the xPico family of embedded gateways continues our innovative direction that began with the development of the xPico240 and xPico 250 offerings.'

The xPico 270 embedded IoT gateway is a combo dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth gateway in a module form factor. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard (also known as Wi-Fi 5) that is ideal for IoT applications that require the optimal wireless performance and must be deployed within wireless networks. The production-ready embedded firmware included in the xPico 270 allows OEMs to quickly add robust dual-band industrial Wi-Fi, dual mode Bluetooth, and Ethernet network connectivity with enterprise security into their connected devices. Like the other products in the xPico 200 family, xPico 270 comes pre-tested and pre-integrated with Lantronix software platform and incorporates InfiniShield™ - Lantronix's comprehensive device security framework that includes secure boot technology. The xPico 270 modules and evaluation kits are available for order from Lantronix and its worldwide distribution partners.

To learn more about the xPico270, request a sample or learn more about the xPico family of embedded gateways go to our website at https://www.lantronix.com/products/xpico-270-embedded-iot-gateway/.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
media@lantronix.com
949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com
949-453-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488

# # #

© 2018 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix, xPico, XPort, and MACH10 are registered trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark is registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Lantronix Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 02:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANTRONIX, INC.
04:16pLantronix Launches Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gateway Innovation -- xPico® ..
GL
10/02Lantronix to Celebrate Grand Opening of New  Facility in India
GL
09/20LANTRONIX : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/11LANTRONIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
09/10LANTRONIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/10Lantronix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2019 Financial Results
GL
09/03Global IoT Leader Lantronix to Showcase Its Latest Solutions at Ingram Micro'..
GL
09/02Lantronix Announces General Availability of the S40 Series of Ruggedized, Low..
GL
08/30LANTRONIX : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on September 10, 2019, ..
AQ
08/02LANTRONIX INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54,0 M
EBIT 2020 4,31 M
Net income 2020 2,56 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,44x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 77,6 M
Chart LANTRONIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lantronix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTRONIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,13  $
Last Close Price 3,37  $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul H. Pickle President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Bruscha Chairman
Michael A. Fink Vice President-Operations
Jeremy R. Whitaker CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Hoshi Printer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANTRONIX, INC.14.63%77
CISCO SYSTEMS7.45%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-10.65%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.93%28 383
ERICSSON AB0.67%26 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group