Lantronix Reports Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 9% for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018 and GAAP Earnings of $0.04 per Share
08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018
Net revenue of $12.0 million, an increase of 9% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017
Gross profit margin of 57.1%, compared with 51.3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017
GAAP net income of $752,000, or $0.04 per share, the third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability
Non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, the tenth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability
Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2018
Net revenue of $45.6 million, an increase of 2% from fiscal year 2017
Gross profit margin of 55.7%, an improvement of 300 basis points from fiscal year 2017
GAAP net income of $680,000, or $0.04 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $277,000, or $0.02 per share in fiscal year 2017
Non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million in fiscal year 2017
Cash and cash equivalents grew to $9.6 million, an increase of 19% from fiscal year 2017
IoT and IT management product line revenue grew by 6% and 4%, respectively
Operational and Product Highlights
In April, the company announced the sampling of XPort® Edge, the first embedded Ethernet gateway offered in the market-leading XPort family of products
In April, the company was recognized by CRN as a top 50 internet of things innovator
In June, the company announced a preview of its new ConsoleFlow™ software, a new offering for its IT Management product-line that brings in-band management capability to out-of-band networks
In July, Lantronix ConsoleFlow, powered by MACH10® was named as one of the Top 8 Cool Products at Cisco Live by CRN
In July, the company announced that Gene Schaeffer had joined the Company as the head of sales for the Americas region. Mr. Schaeffer brings more than 20 years of experience in building and leading successful enterprise sales teams
In August, the company announced that it had joined the Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT) program, ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services
In August, the company announced that Fathi Hakam had joined the company as the new vice president of engineering. Mr. Hakam brings a wealth of experience from engineering leadership roles he has held in the tech industry, including delivering solutions for OEMs in the networking and wireless space
“We finished fiscal year 2018 with solid momentum that we can build on in the new year. We continued to make progress on our IoT strategy and laid the foundation for accelerating our growth,” said Jeffrey Benck, Lantronix president and CEO. “Reflecting on the year, we grew the business again, expanded gross margins by 300 basis points and nearly doubled our non-GAAP net income over FY17. I am also proud of the team for achieving our first full year of GAAP profitability in 18 years.”
About Lantronix Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.
With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.
Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.
Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), and (vi) severance and restructuring charges.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our sales expansion efforts, our product development efforts, and our projected operating and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in our other filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.