Lantronix Reports Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 9% for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018 and GAAP Earnings of $0.04 per Share

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.



Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Net revenue of $12.0 million, an increase of 9% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017

Gross profit margin of 57.1%, compared with 51.3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017

GAAP net income of $752,000, or $0.04 per share, the third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability

Non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, the tenth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2018

Net revenue of $45.6 million, an increase of 2% from fiscal year 2017

Gross profit margin of 55.7%, an improvement of 300 basis points from fiscal year 2017

GAAP net income of $680,000, or $0.04 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $277,000, or $0.02 per share in fiscal year 2017

Non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million in fiscal year 2017

Cash and cash equivalents grew to $9.6 million, an increase of 19% from fiscal year 2017

IoT and IT management product line revenue grew by 6% and 4%, respectively

Operational and Product Highlights

In April, the company announced the sampling of XPort ® Edge, the first embedded Ethernet gateway offered in the market-leading XPort family of products

Edge, the first embedded Ethernet gateway offered in the market-leading XPort family of products In April, the company was recognized by CRN as a top 50 internet of things innovator

In June, the company announced a preview of its new ConsoleFlow™ software, a new offering for its IT Management product-line that brings in-band management capability to out-of-band networks

In July, Lantronix ConsoleFlow, powered by MACH10 ® was named as one of the Top 8 Cool Products at Cisco Live by CRN

was named as one of the Top 8 Cool Products at Cisco Live by CRN In July, the company announced that Gene Schaeffer had joined the Company as the head of sales for the Americas region. Mr. Schaeffer brings more than 20 years of experience in building and leading successful enterprise sales teams

In August, the company announced that it had joined the Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT) program, ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services

In August, the company announced that Fathi Hakam had joined the company as the new vice president of engineering. Mr. Hakam brings a wealth of experience from engineering leadership roles he has held in the tech industry, including delivering solutions for OEMs in the networking and wireless space

“We finished fiscal year 2018 with solid momentum that we can build on in the new year. We continued to make progress on our IoT strategy and laid the foundation for accelerating our growth,” said Jeffrey Benck, Lantronix president and CEO. “Reflecting on the year, we grew the business again, expanded gross margins by 300 basis points and nearly doubled our non-GAAP net income over FY17. I am also proud of the team for achieving our first full year of GAAP profitability in 18 years.”

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.



Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), and (vi) severance and restructuring charges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our sales expansion efforts, our product development efforts, and our projected operating and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in our other filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,568 $ 8,073 Accounts receivable, net 4,244 3,432 Inventories, net 8,439 6,959 Contract manufacturers' receivable 649 476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 370 440 Total current assets 23,270 19,380 Property and equipment, net 1,036 1,218 Goodwill 9,488 9,488 Other assets 61 46 Total assets $ 33,855 $ 30,132 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,942 $ 2,717 Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,808 3,084 Warranty reserve 99 125 Other current liabilities 2,877 3,063 Total current liabilities 9,726 8,989 Long-term capital lease obligations 4 59 Other non-current liabilities 312 396 Total liabilities 10,042 9,444 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 212,995 210,550 Accumulated deficit (189,555 ) (190,235 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders' equity 23,813 20,688 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,855 $ 30,132

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 12,037 $ 11,601 $ 11,044 $ 45,580 $ 44,730 Cost of revenue 5,161 5,017 5,374 20,212 21,150 Gross profit 6,876 6,584 5,670 25,368 23,580 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,099 4,241 3,674 16,499 15,803 Research and development 2,006 1,964 2,016 8,065 7,960 Total operating expenses 6,105 6,205 5,690 24,564 23,763 Income (loss) from operations 771 379 (20 ) 804 (183 ) Interest expense, net (4 ) (5 ) (5 ) (18 ) (23 ) Other expense, net (9 ) (1 ) (6 ) (8 ) (3 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 758 373 (31 ) 778 (209 ) Provision for income taxes 6 29 21 98 68 Net income (loss) $ 752 $ 344 $ (52 ) $ 680 $ (277 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic 18,536 18,210 17,686 18,171 17,451 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 19,738 19,118 17,686 19,158 17,451

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income (loss) $ 752 $ 344 $ (52 ) $ 680 $ (277 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation 13 14 12 53 48 Depreciation and amortization 49 53 84 217 344 Total adjustments to cost of revenue 62 67 96 270 392 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 236 237 203 924 683 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 4 4 2 13 11 Depreciation and amortization 46 47 48 184 214 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 286 288 253 1,121 908 Research and development: Share-based compensation 43 44 52 192 181 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - - - 1 1 Depreciation and amortization 11 10 7 41 36 Total adjustments to research and development 54 54 59 234 218 Severance and related charges (reversals) - (21 ) - 506 246 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 340 321 312 1,861 1,372 Interest expense, net 4 5 5 18 23 Other expense, net 9 1 6 8 3 Provision for income taxes 6 29 21 98 68 Total non-GAAP adjustments 421 423 440 2,255 1,858 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,173 $ 767 $ 388 $ 2,935 $ 1,581