Lantronix : Teams With Tangen Biosciences in the Fight Against COVID-19

Tangen Biosciences Utilizes Lantronix's xPico 250 IoT Gateway in Development of COVID-19 Point-of-Care Diagnostic Device

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2020 - Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of intelligent edge and secure data management solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its xPico 250 IoT gateway is being used by Tangen Biosciences in the development of its rapid and sensitive molecular diagnostic test for detection of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent for COVID-19.

'Lantronix's xPico 250 IoT gateway gave us the small, secure multi-protocol connectivity solution we needed for our GeneSparkTM analyzer on which our COVID-19 molecular assay will be running,' said Ting Yi, Ph.D., MBA and Director of Business Development for Tangen Biosciences Inc. 'With the xPico 250, we will be able to accelerate the timeline to deliver the GeneSpark design in compliance with the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.'

To create the portable device for point-of-care use, the Tangen team chose Lantronix's xPico 250 IoT gateway to meet the size constraints needed for its GeneSpark device. xPico 250 also met Tangen's need for WPA-2 Enterprise Security requirements and support of Ethernet, Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth®.

Upon approval, Tangen's COVID-19 molecular test will be manufactured for distribution to the world. The small footprint of the GeneSpark device and simple workflow of the assay will enable Tangen's COVID-19 testing to be performed in a variety of settings, including hospitals and laboratories, quarantine rooms, physicians' offices, urgent care, assisted living facilities and other remote locations as needed.

'In today's world of critical medical equipment needs, we at Lantronix are dedicated to providing IoT and intelligent edge solutions, enabling our customers to deliver medical solutions that securely and remotely help the diagnoses and treatment of COVID-19 patients,' said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc. 'Keeping medical professionals and staff safer during patient engagement is paramount in the fight against COVID-19.'

About xPico 250 Series Embedded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Combo IoT Gateways

Delivering seamless and secure Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Lantronix xPico 250 line of embedded IoT gateways enables OEMs to build and deploy smart connected products with reduced complexity and lower risk.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of engineering services, hardware, and software solutions for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

© 2020 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG, and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.