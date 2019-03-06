Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lantronix Inc    LTRX

LANTRONIX INC

(LTRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lantronix to Participate in 31st Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that interim CEO Jeremy Whitaker, and vice president of marketing, Shahram Mehraban will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the 31st Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2019 at The Ritz Carton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, CA. Since the company will not make a formal presentation, a live webcast will not be available.

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Lantronix management should contact Shahram Mehraban at investors@lantronix.com.

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.
Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media, Analyst, and Investor Contact:          
Shahram Mehraban
VP, Marketing
media@lantronix.com
investors@lantronix.com
949-453-7175

© 2018 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved.

lantronix_logo_tagline_lo-res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANTRONIX INC
08:31aLantronix to Participate in 31st Annual Roth Conference on March 18, 2019
GL
03/04Lantronix to Unveil New ConsoleFlow™ Software Release at Cisco Live Aus..
GL
03/01LANTRONIX : Announces CEO Transition
AQ
02/28LANTRONIX INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
02/28LANTRONIX : Announces CEO Transition
AQ
02/20Lantronix to Introduce Its Latest Wireless Embedded Gateway Innovation for In..
GL
01/29LANTRONIX : to Showcase Scalable and Secure Out-of-Band Management Solutions at ..
AQ
01/28Lantronix to Showcase Scalable and Secure Out-of-Band Management Solutions at..
GL
01/25LANTRONIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
01/24LANTRONIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 49,6 M
EBIT 2019 3,28 M
Net income 2019 1,05 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 56,89
P/E ratio 2020 24,38
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 56,9 M
Chart LANTRONIX INC
Duration : Period :
Lantronix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANTRONIX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey W. Benck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernhard Bruscha Chairman
Michael A. Fink Vice President-Operations
Jeremy R. Whitaker Chief Financial Officer
Hoshi Printer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANTRONIX INC-12.93%57
CISCO SYSTEMS18.07%225 824
QUALCOMM-5.50%65 284
NOKIA OYJ6.92%34 246
ERICSSON AB10.78%30 871
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS23.09%23 204
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.