Lantronix to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference

09/13/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that President and CEO Jeff Benck, and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will present an overview of the Company’s business and strategy at Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference on September 27, 2018 at 10:20 AM Eastern Time (7:20 AM Pacific Time) at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, NY.

A copy of Company’s presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.lantronix.com.  Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Lantronix management should contact Shahram Mehraban at investors@lantronix.com.

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.
Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media, Analyst, and Investor Contact:          
Shahram Mehraban
VP, Marketing
media@lantronix.com
investors@lantronix.com
949-453-7175

© 2018 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved.

 

lantronix_logo_tagline_lo-res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
