Lantronix to Unveil New ConsoleFlow™ Software Release at Cisco Live Australia

03/04/2019

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at Cisco Live in Melbourne, Australia, Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), will showcase its portfolio of innovative out-of-band management solutions. Lantronix will unveil a number of new capabilities that have been added to ConsoleFlow™, a centralized IT infrastructure management and monitoring software optimized for out-of-band management at booth #E19 from March 4 to March 7, 2019. Traditional IT infrastructure management software solutions stop working when networks fail. Lantronix ConsoleFlow integrates seamlessly with Lantronix out-of-band management products to enable IT administrators and network engineers to remotely monitor and manage their IT equipment over broadband and cellular networks from anywhere, at any time. Based on the Company’s MACH10® platform, ConsoleFlow is available as a cloud-based software-as-a-service, with VPN-Free access to remote equipment, and as a virtual appliance for on-premise deployments.

The latest software release for ConsoleFlow which is exhibited at Cisco Live, together with the Lantronix SLC™ 8000 and SLB™ products, will provide additional functionalities such as support for single sign-on with SAML, customized scripts management, dial-up modem management as well as enhanced security features such as session auto-logoff and database encryption.

“In developing ConsoleFlow, we acted on the requirements and specific feedback collected from IT administrators and NetOps professionals to create an entirely new experience designed to meet their evolving out-of-band management requirements,” said Shahram Mehraban, Lantronix’s vice president of marketing. “The results of that effort, ConsoleFlow, has been through many successful field trials with our enterprise customers across a breadth of use cases. We’re proud to release the next version of ConsoleFlow and excited to see how enterprises put its many capabilities into action.”

Lantronix’s out-of-band management solutions, including the modular SLC™ 8000 advanced console manager, the SLB™ remote branch office manager, and ConsoleFlow™ centralized management software, are designed to reduce deployment and management complexity and costs while maximizing IT infrastructure uptime. The solutions provide secure out-of-band management to enable the IT personnel of any size enterprise to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot equipment from anywhere while maintaining access to their critical equipment even during network outages via secondary dial-up or cellular connections.
              
Not attending Cisco Live? Try the Lantronix Out-of-Band Management Products Today for Free!

  • Want to see the SLC in action? Try our Online Test Drive – free access to a live SLC 8000, allowing you to explore its enterprise-grade features.

About Cisco Live
A premier education training destination for IT and computer networking professionals around the world, Cisco Live allows Cisco customers, partners and enthusiasts to share insights on emerging technologies and solutions to solve a variety of network and communications challenges.       

About Lantronix 
Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media and Analyst Contact: 
Shahram Mehraban
VP, Marketing
media@lantronix.com
investors@lantronix.com
949-453-7175

Lantronix Sales:
sales@lantronix.com
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488

© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix and MACH10 are registered trademarks, and ConsoleFlow, SLB and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

 

lantronix_logo_tagline_lo-res.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
