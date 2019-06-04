Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS

(LXS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LANXESS : Adiprene LF technology enables injection molding of cast PU elastomers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 04:20am EDT
  • Higher output and cost efficiency
  • Adiprene C930 offers outstanding properties of mining screen
  • Enhanced waste management

Cologne - Adiprene C930, a unique Low Free MDI based cast urethane from specialty chemicals company LANXESS, has just proven as an appropriate material for being processed via injection molding.

The Korean company Autox developed a production process that allows cast polyurethane to be injection molded. This innovation brings a new perspective to the cast polyurethane (CPU) world as it combines the processing advantages of injection molding along with the properties of cast urethane. Autox has recently launched a new vibrating screen for the mining industry which is made from this Adiprene cast PU prepolymer by injection molding.

Advantages of injection molding

One of the benefits in working with injection molding is the high production output rate that makes the process highly efficient and cost-effective. In a limited amount of time and with a single mold, more parts can be manufactured. Cost efficiency is also influenced by labor cost which is typically lower than in pour casting. As an example, the current production time of an injection molded mesh screen is five minutes, while the pour casting process will normally take 35 minutes to manufacture the screen. Adiprene LF (Low Free) prepolymer delivers improved industrial hygiene, along with ease of processing. It offers a perfect fit with the injection molding process, as the viscosity is lower than of a conventional prepolymer.

Increased life span and screening efficiency

Vibrating screen mesh is a highly demanding application needed to withstand challenging mining operation conditions. The Adiprene C930 mining screen offers outstanding abrasion resistance and rebounding properties, improving the lifetime and screening efficiency of the part. Results of this caprolactone based technology have been supported by field testing, it has been proven that the lifetime of the screen can be up to three times longer than the market high quality reference. This unique development allows less downtime in the mine operation leading to maintenance savings.

Improved waste management

Autox' new development allows the processing of cast PU prepolymers, thus the molded part presents greater performance. Complex shape parts are easier to mold as the pressure needed for the injection allows the flow to get into the part details. The injection process answers one of the main concerns of the industry: waste management, as it also allows for better quality consistency, leading to less trimmings but also less waste from reduced scrap.

While Autox and LANXESS with its Adiprene C930 source material have proven that great achievement can be made on injection molding polyurethane for mining screen, both companies are confident that others applications can also benefit from this development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,500 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 60 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Autox is a Korean company established in 1983, Autox is specialized in rubber spare parts especially for construction equipment. Core business is providing solutions for emerging challenges and the application of ever-evolving technologies. Autox currently exports 63 countries and 259 companies.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANXESS
04:20aLANXESS : Adiprene LF technology enables injection molding of cast PU elastomers
PU
06/03LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05/30LANXESS : looks back on successful year and increases dividend again
AQ
05/24LANXESS : offers economic alternatives to polyamide 66
PU
05/24LANXESS : increases prices for yellow iron oxide pigments
PU
05/24LANXESS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23LANXESS : looks back on successful year and increases dividend again
AQ
05/21LANXESS : confirmed as supplier of sustainable leather chemicals
PU
05/20LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/20LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 7 242 M
EBIT 2019 565 M
Net income 2019 299 M
Debt 2019 1 763 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,47
P/E ratio 2020 11,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 4 087 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 58,1 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS11.09%4 599
DOWDUPONT INC.-28.20%68 560
BASF SE-2.07%60 584
ROYAL DSM44.25%20 425
SASOL LIMITED-12.76%15 828
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.58%12 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About