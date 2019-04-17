LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
04/17/2019 | 04:45am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
17.04.2019 / 10:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :