LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



17.04.2019 / 10:40

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019 German: https://lanxess.de/de/corporate/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte/ English: https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports/

