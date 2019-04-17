Log in
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/17/2019

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
17.04.2019 / 10:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019 German: https://lanxess.de/de/corporate/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte/ English: https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports/


17.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

801077  17.04.2019 

© EQS 2019
