LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/16/2018 | 04:15pm CEST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.08.2018 / 16:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name:
City and country of registered office:
Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
Oslo
Norway 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
5.13 %
0.35 %
5.48 %
91,522,936
Previous notification
3.14 %
2.15 %
5.29 %
/
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
absolute
in %
direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005470405
0
4,694,994
0 %
5.13 %
Total 4,694,994
5.13 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall)
N/A
At any time
319,948
0.35 %
Total 319,948
0.35 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
State of Norway
%
%
%
Norges Bank
5.13 %
%
5.48 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting:
% (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
16.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany
Internet:
www.lanxess.com
End of News
DGAP News Service
714599 16.08.2018
© EQS 2018
Sales 2018
7 069 M
EBIT 2018
613 M
Net income 2018
338 M
Debt 2018
2 032 M
Yield 2018
1,41%
P/E ratio 2018
16,77
P/E ratio 2019
14,79
EV / Sales 2018
1,18x
EV / Sales 2019
1,11x
Capitalization
6 315 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
74,7 €
Spread / Average Target
11%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.