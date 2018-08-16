Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS (LXS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.08.2018 / 16:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway Oslo
Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Aug 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.13 % 0.35 % 5.48 % 91,522,936
Previous notification 3.14 % 2.15 % 5.29 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 4,694,994 0 % 5.13 %
Total 4,694,994 5.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 319,948 0.35 %
    Total 319,948 0.35 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 5.13 % % 5.48 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


16.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714599  16.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANXESS
04:15pLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
02:43pLANXESS : Three rating agencies upgrade LANXESS; Standard & Poor's, Scope Rating..
AQ
08/15LANXESS : Three rating agencies upgrade LANXESS
AQ
08/14LANXESS : plans to sell remaining 50 percent stake in joint venture ARLANXEO to ..
AQ
08/13LANXESS : plans to sell remaining 50 percent stake in joint venture ARLANXEO to ..
AQ
08/11THYSSENKRUPP NEEDS NEW STRATEGY, TAR : investor
RE
08/10LANXESS : plans to sell remaining 50 percent stake in joint venture ARLANXEO to ..
AQ
08/10LANXESS : provides wings; High-performance plastics from the specialty chemicals..
AQ
08/09LANXESS : provides wings - LANXESS
AQ
08/09LANXESS : provides wings
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Lanxess to sell stake in rubber JV to Saudi Aramco for ?1.4B 
08/02Lanxess Ag reports Q2 results 
05/04Lanxess Ag 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/16Lanxess Ag ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 069 M
EBIT 2018 613 M
Net income 2018 338 M
Debt 2018 2 032 M
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 16,77
P/E ratio 2019 14,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 6 315 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 74,7 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS1.34%7 196
DOWDUPONT-5.14%153 648
BASF-15.52%82 614
ROYAL DSM12.61%18 549
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.06%16 930
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-1.59%16 284
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.