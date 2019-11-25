Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS

(LXS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:18pm EST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kennedyplatz 1
Postal code: 50569
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.40 % 0.74 % 5.14 % 87,447,852
Previous notification 3.16 % 1.56 % 4.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005470405 0 3,847,128 0 % 4.40 %
Total 3,847,128 4.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 643,776 0.74 %
Total 643,776 0.74 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 4.40 % % 5.14 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 17:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANXESS
12:18pLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
PU
11:05aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
11/22LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
PU
11/22LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
11/18LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
11/18LANXESS : to sell its stake in chrome ore mine in South Africa to Clover Alloys
PU
11/14LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
11/13LANXESS : to become climate neutral by 2040
PU
11/13LANXESS : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/11LANXESS : Adiprene prepolymers from LANXESS offer new possibilities in 3D printi..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 141 M
EBIT 2019 570 M
Net income 2019 280 M
Debt 2019 2 061 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 5 334 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 63,18  €
Last Close Price 61,00  €
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS51.74%5 883
BASF SE15.36%70 577
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-11.96%48 767
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.42.06%44 869
ROYAL DSM63.56%21 911
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT20.85%15 832
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group