LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kennedyplatz 1 Postal code: 50569 City: Cologne

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich , Switzerland

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.24 % 0.55 % 3.79 % 87,447,852 Previous notification 0.58 % 0.64 % 1.22 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005470405 0 2,829,982 0.00 % 3.24 % Total 2,829,982 3.24 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall of lent shares At any time 422,857 0.48 % Right of use over shares At any time 61,665 0.07 % Total 484,522 0.55 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Bank (Canada) % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Canada) Inc. % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Japan) Ltd % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS International Holdings B.V. % % % UBS Holding (France) SA % % % UBS (France) S.A. % % % UBS La Maison de Gestion % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date