DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



05.02.2019 / 09:54

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Cologne

- ISIN DE0005470405 -

- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement

In the period from 28 January 2019 to 01 February 2019, LANXESS AG acquired a total of 212,143 shares under the share buyback announced on 10 January 2019 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation').

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR) (number) 28 Jan 2019 41,459 49.1359 2,037,125.28 29 Jan 2019 42,319 48.3947 2,048,015.31 30 Jan 2019 43,056 48.4189 2,084,724.16 31 Jan 2019 42,268 48.4712 2,048,780.68 01 Feb 2019 43,041 47.8303 2,058,663.94 Total 212,143 48.4452 10,277,309.37

The total number of shares repurchased since 14 January 2019 amounts to 656,605 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.

Cologne, 04 February 2019

The Board of Management