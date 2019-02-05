Log in
LANXESS (LXS)
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

02/05/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
05.02.2019 / 09:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Cologne

- ISIN DE0005470405 -
- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement

In the period from 28 January 2019 to 01 February 2019, LANXESS AG acquired a total of 212,143 shares under the share buyback announced on 10 January 2019 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation').

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume
repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR)
(number)
28 Jan 2019 41,459 49.1359 2,037,125.28
29 Jan 2019 42,319 48.3947 2,048,015.31
30 Jan 2019 43,056 48.4189 2,084,724.16
31 Jan 2019 42,268 48.4712 2,048,780.68
01 Feb 2019 43,041 47.8303 2,058,663.94
Total 212,143 48.4452 10,277,309.37

The total number of shares repurchased since 14 January 2019 amounts to 656,605 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.

Cologne, 04 February 2019

The Board of Management


05.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772519  05.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 117 M
EBIT 2018 568 M
Net income 2018 405 M
Debt 2018 1 661 M
Yield 2018 1,99%
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
P/E ratio 2019 12,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 4 392 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 59,7 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS19.38%5 020
DOWDUPONT-0.02%122 673
BASF7.20%67 842
SASOL LIMITED-4.32%18 795
ROYAL DSM17.08%17 189
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT8.12%15 295
