DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
05.02.2019 / 09:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Cologne
- ISIN DE0005470405 -
- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) No 2016/1052
Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement
In the period from 28 January 2019 to 01 February 2019, LANXESS AG acquired
a total of 212,143 shares under the share buyback announced on 10 January
2019 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation').
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the
aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:
|
|
|
|
|Date
|Total number of
|Weighted average
|Aggregated volume
|
|repurchased shares
|price (EUR)
|(EUR)
|
|(number)
|
|
|28 Jan 2019
|41,459
|49.1359
|2,037,125.28
|29 Jan 2019
|42,319
|48.3947
|2,048,015.31
|30 Jan 2019
|43,056
|48.4189
|2,084,724.16
|31 Jan 2019
|42,268
|48.4712
|2,048,780.68
|01 Feb 2019
|43,041
|47.8303
|2,058,663.94
|Total
|212,143
|48.4452
|10,277,309.37
The total number of shares repurchased since 14 January 2019 amounts to
656,605 shares.
The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG
exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published
on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor
Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.
Cologne, 04 February 2019
The Board of Management
