LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Cologne



- ISIN DE0005470405 -

- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -



Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 1. Interim announcement



In the period from 12 March 2020 to 13 March 2020, LANXESS AG acquired a total of 116,793 shares under the share buyback announced on 11 March 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation').

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume

(EUR) 12 March 2020 56,828 38.7424 2,201,653.11 13 March 2020 59,965 39.1236 2,346,046.67 Total 116,793 38.9381 4,547,699.78

The total number of shares repurchased since 12 March 2020 amounts to 116,793 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.

Cologne, 16 March 2020

The Board of Management