03/30/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement/E
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2020 / 12:02
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Cologne

- ISIN DE0005470405 -
- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement

In the period from 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020, LANXESS AG acquired a total of 307,832 shares under the share buyback announced on 11 March 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation').

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume
(EUR)
23 March 2020 82,890 29.7372 2,464,916.51
24 March 2020 84,095 32.6352 2,744,457.14
25 March 2020 85,711 34.9037 2,991,631.03
26 March 2020 27,462 36.4130 999,973.81
27 March 2020 27,674 36.1342 999,977.85
Total 307,832 33.1381 10,200,956.34
 

The total number of shares repurchased since 12 March 2020 amounts to 951,492 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.

Cologne, 30 March 2020

The Board of Management


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010245  30.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
