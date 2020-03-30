LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
0
03/30/2020 | 06:05am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
/ LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement/E
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
30.03.2020 / 12:02
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Cologne
- ISIN DE0005470405 -
- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement
In the period from 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020, LANXESS AG acquired a total of 307,832 shares under the share buyback announced on 11 March 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation').
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:
Date
Total number of repurchased shares (number)
Weighted average price (EUR)
Aggregated volume
(EUR)
23 March 2020
82,890
29.7372
2,464,916.51
24 March 2020
84,095
32.6352
2,744,457.14
25 March 2020
85,711
34.9037
2,991,631.03
26 March 2020
27,462
36.4130
999,973.81
27 March 2020
27,674
36.1342
999,977.85
Total
307,832
33.1381
10,200,956.34
The total number of shares repurchased since 12 March 2020 amounts to 951,492 shares.
The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.
Cologne, 30 March 2020
The Board of Management
