LANXESS

(LXS)
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

04/06/2020 | 07:30am EDT

04/06/2020 | 07:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement/E
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.04.2020 / 13:29
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Cologne

- ISIN DE0005470405 -
- German Securities Identification Number (WKN) 547040 -

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 4. Interim announcement

In the period from 30 March 2020 to 03 April 2020, LANXESS AG acquired a total of 139,166 shares under the share buyback announced on 11 March 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ('Buyback Regulation').

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume
(EUR)
30 March 2020 27,846 35.9108 999,972.14
31 March 2020 27,215 36.7441 999,990.68
01 April 2020 28,598 34.9670 999,986.27
02 April 2020 28,097 35.5910 1,000,000.33
03 April 2020 27,410 36.4818 999,966.14
Total 139,166 35.9277 4,999,915.55
 

The total number of shares repurchased since 12 March 2020 amounts to 1,090,658 shares.

The shares were repurchased by a bank commissioned by LANXESS AG exclusively via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the individual share buyback transactions is also published on the LANXESS AG website at www.lanxess.com under section 'Investor Relations' in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation.

Cologne, 06 April 2020

The Board of Management


06.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1016181  06.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 317 M
EBIT 2020 427 M
Net income 2020 401 M
Debt 2020 2 164 M
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 7,81x
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 3 137 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 53,69  €
Last Close Price 36,27  €
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS-39.37%3 462
BASF SE-39.49%43 547
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.87%41 460
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-50.36%25 213
ROYAL DSM-10.16%19 517
FMC CORPORATION-28.99%10 574
