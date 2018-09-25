Log in
LANXESS : adjusts prices for products for the treatment of water and liquid media

0
09/25/2018 | 09:09am CEST

Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is to increase its prices worldwide for ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis membrane elements and iron oxide adsorbers by an average of five percent effective October 1, 2018. The price increases due to rising operating costs vary depending on the area of application.

LANXESS is one of the world's leading suppliers of products and solutions for water treatment. The premium products of the Liquid Purification Technologies (LPT) business unit make an important contribution to industrial water and wastewater treatment, drinking water purification, the food and beverage industry and numerous important processes in the chemical industry.

Detailed information on the products of the LPT business unit can be found on the internet at http://lpt.lanxess.com.

The LPT business unit of LANXESS currently employs over 500 people worldwide. LPT is part of LANXESS's Performance Chemicals segment, which achieved sales of EUR 1.44 billion in 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 9.7 billion in 2017 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 07:08:03 UTC
