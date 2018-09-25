LANXESS : adjusts prices for products for the treatment of water and liquid media

Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is to increase its prices worldwide for ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis membrane elements and iron oxide adsorbers by an average of five percent effective October 1, 2018. The price increases due to rising operating costs vary depending on the area of application. LANXESS is one of the world's leading suppliers of products and solutions for water treatment. The premium products of the Liquid Purification Technologies (LPT) business unit make an important contribution to industrial water and wastewater treatment, drinking water purification, the food and beverage industry and numerous important processes in the chemical industry. Detailed information on the products of the LPT business unit can be found on the internet at http://lpt.lanxess.com. The LPT business unit of LANXESS currently employs over 500 people worldwide. LPT is part of LANXESS's Performance Chemicals segment, which achieved sales of EUR 1.44 billion in 2017.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 9.7 billion in 2017 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.