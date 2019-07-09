Log in
LANXESS : confirms earnings forecast for fiscal year 2019

07/09/2019

Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS confirms its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year and expects earnings to remain stable compared with the previous year. The company expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between EUR 1.000 billion and EUR 1.050 billion in 2019. In the previous year, the specialty chemicals company had achieved a result of EUR 1.016 billion.

'Thanks to our successful realignment, LANXESS is now much more stable than just a few years ago. We have reduced our dependence on individual volatile industries and further balanced our regional positioning. We are therefore sticking to our forecast for 2019, which we issued in May, despite the increasingly gloomy economy,' said Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG.

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,500 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 60 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 11:57:01 UTC
