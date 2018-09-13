LANXESS : included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices again

Commitment in the areas of operational eco efficiency, product stewardship, and human capital development emphasized

LANXESS among the top ten percent of chemicals companies worldwide Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is to be represented in two Dow Jones Sustainability Indices again this year. Starting from September 24, 2018, LANXESS will be listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World for the eighth time in a row. The group will also be included in the DJSI Europe again. This year, the company achieved particularly good results in the areas of operational eco efficiency, product stewardship, and human capital development. 'A sustainable strategy requires an appropriate balance between economic, ecological and social aspects. We are continuously working on this,' said Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the LANXESS Board of Management. 'We see the renewed inclusion in both indices as an acknowledgment of our efforts in this area.' The composition of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is determined once a year based on financially relevant environmental, social and governance factors. Only the best ten percent of the global companies analyzed in each sector are included in the DJSI World, while the best 20 percent of companies headquartered in Europe are included in the DJSI Europe. The indices provide institutional investors with guidance on investments that focus on sustainability (SRI, Socially Responsible Investing). Further information about LANXESS' corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at this link: https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/corporate-responsibility/.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 9.7 billion in 2017 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.