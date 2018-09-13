LANXESS : included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices again

Log in
09/13/2018 | 11:23am CEST
  • Commitment in the areas of operational eco efficiency, product stewardship, and human capital development emphasized
  • LANXESS among the top ten percent of chemicals companies worldwide

Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is to be represented in two Dow Jones Sustainability Indices again this year. Starting from September 24, 2018, LANXESS will be listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World for the eighth time in a row. The group will also be included in the DJSI Europe again. This year, the company achieved particularly good results in the areas of operational eco efficiency, product stewardship, and human capital development.

'A sustainable strategy requires an appropriate balance between economic, ecological and social aspects. We are continuously working on this,' said Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the LANXESS Board of Management. 'We see the renewed inclusion in both indices as an acknowledgment of our efforts in this area.'

The composition of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is determined once a year based on financially relevant environmental, social and governance factors. Only the best ten percent of the global companies analyzed in each sector are included in the DJSI World, while the best 20 percent of companies headquartered in Europe are included in the DJSI Europe. The indices provide institutional investors with guidance on investments that focus on sustainability (SRI, Socially Responsible Investing).

Further information about LANXESS' corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at this link: https://lanxess.com/en/corporate/corporate-responsibility/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 9.7 billion in 2017 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:22:10 UTC
