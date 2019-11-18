Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS

(LXS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LANXESS : to sell its stake in chrome ore mine in South Africa to Clover Alloys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:28am EST

Cologne/Rustenburg - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS sells its 74 percent stake in its chrome ore mine in Rustenburg/South Africa to Clover Alloys (SA) Proprietary Limited, a South African supplier of chrome fine ores. On November 15, 2019 both companies signed a corresponding agreement. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. The transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities. LANXESS expects the planned sale to be completed by the end of 2020. A 26 percent shareholding in the mine will remain with DIRLEM, the minority shareholder representing employees and some private investors. LANXESS had already announced the divestment of its chrome chemicals business to the Chinese company Brother Enterprises in August.

'We have clearly focused our portfolio on specialty chemicals in recent years and are systematically continuing along this path. Following the sale of our chrome chemicals business, it is therefore strategically logical to also divest our stake in the chrome ore mine as a key source of raw materials for this business,' said Rainier van Roessel, Member of the Board of Management at LANXESS.

The chrome ore from the mine is used as a raw material in the ferrochrome and chemical industry and in foundry applications. The mine employs some 500 staff and more than 1000 contractors.

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,500 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 60 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 08:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANXESS
05:35aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
05:28aLANXESS : to sell its stake in chrome ore mine in South Africa to Clover Alloys
PU
11/14LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
11/13LANXESS : to become climate neutral by 2040
PU
11/13LANXESS : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/11LANXESS : Adiprene prepolymers from LANXESS offer new possibilities in 3D printi..
AQ
11/08LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : quaterly earnings release
11/07EXCLUSIVE : Air Liquide puts German disinfectants maker Schuelke on the block - ..
RE
11/07LANXESS : New vulcanization accelerator from LANXESS
AQ
11/07LANXESS : planning AI-assisted formulation development for Urethane Systems
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 126 M
EBIT 2019 576 M
Net income 2019 282 M
Debt 2019 1 925 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 5 586 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 61,84  €
Last Close Price 63,88  €
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS58.91%6 171
BASF SE16.71%71 524
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-9.54%50 108
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.45.34%45 826
ROYAL DSM63.35%21 922
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT21.82%15 987
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group