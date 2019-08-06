Log in
LANXESS : to sell stake in Currenta

08/06/2019 | 03:25pm EDT
  • Currenta valued at enterprise value of EUR 3.5 billion (100% including real estate)
  • Equity value of LANXESS' 40% stake approximately EUR 780 million pre tax
  • Buyer is the world's largest infrastructure investor Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets
  • LANXESS' strategic interest will be secured by 10 year service- and supply contracts for the three production sites in Leverkusen, Krefeld-Uerdingen und Dormagen

Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS signed on August 6, 2019, an agreement to sell its 40% share in the chemical park operator Currenta to funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA). Currenta manages and operates the chemical parks in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible regulatory authorities. Closing is expected until the end of April 2020. Currently, Currenta is a joint venture of Bayer (60%) and LANXESS (40%).

The 40% stake of Currenta held by LANXESS accounts for an equity value (after deduction of net debt and pensions) of approximately
EUR 780 million pre tax. In addition, LANXESS is entitled to a profit participation until completion of the transaction. Moreover, LANXESS has reached an agreement with MIRA on service and supply contracts for the three sites in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, which will initially run for 10 years.

With the long-term contract package, LANXESS has secured a reliable infrastructure at competitive conditions for the future. At the same time the sale of the 40% stake will give LANXESS additional financial leeway.

Cologne, August 6, 2019

Forward-Looking StatementsThis company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 19:24:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 164 M
EBIT 2019 564 M
Net income 2019 303 M
Debt 2019 2 158 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 4 263 M
