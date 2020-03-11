MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Xetra > Lanxess LXS DE0005470405 LANXESS (LXS) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/11 04:03:55 am 41.125 EUR -1.00% 03:17a LANXESS : Financial Statement of LANXESS AG PU 03/10 LANXESS : decides to buy back shares PU 03/10 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LANXESS decides on share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 500 million EQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Lanxess : Financial Statement of LANXESS AG 0 03/11/2020 | 03:17am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LANXESS AG ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, KÖLN 3 Income Statement

4 Statement of Financial Position

5 Notes to the Annual Financial Statements of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Cologne, for the Fiscal Year 2018

5 General Information 5 Fundamentals 5 Accounting Policies and Valuation Principles

7 Notes to the Income Statement 7 (1) Sales 7 (2) Cost of Sales

(2) Cost of Sales 7 (3) Other Operating Income

(3) Other Operating Income 8 (4) Other Operating Expenses

(4) Other Operating Expenses 8 (5) Income from Other Securities and Loans Included in Financial Non-Current Assets

(5) Income from Other Securities and Loans Included in Financial Non-Current Assets 8 (6) Net Interest Expense

(6) Net Interest Expense 8 (7) Other Financial Income and Expenses - Net

(7) Other Financial Income and Expenses - Net 8 (8) Income Taxes

(8) Income Taxes 9 (9) Personnel Expenses

(9) Personnel Expenses 9 (10) Employees

(10) Employees 9 (11) Audit Fees 10 Notes to the Statements of Financial Position 10 (12) Non-Current Assets 11 (13) Shareholdings Pursuant to Section 285, No. 11 HGB 11 (14) Loans to Subsidiaries 11 (15) Other Loans 11 (16) Receivables from Affiliated Companies 11 (17) Other Assets 11 (18) Securities 11 (19) Prepaid Expenses 12 (20) Equity 14 (21) Provisions for Pensions and Other Post-Employment Benefits 14 (22) Tax Provisions 14 (23) Other Provisions 15 (24) Bonds 15 (25) Liabilities to Banks 15 (26) Trade Payables 15 (27) Payables to Affiliated Companies 15 (28) Other Liabilities 16 (29) Further Information on Liabilities 16 (30) Contingent Liabilities from Guarantees 17 Other Mandatory Disclosures 17 (31) Notification of Interests Held in the Company (Section 160, Paragraph 1, No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)) 17 (32) Derivative Financial Instruments 19 (33) Total Compensation of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board (Pursuant to Section 285, No. 9 a HGB) 20 (34) Total Remuneration of Former Members of the Board of Management and of Members of the Board of Management Who Stepped Down During the Fiscal Year (Pursuant to Section 285, No. 9 a, Sentence 6 dd and No. 9 b HGB) 20 (35) Loans and Advances Granted to Members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board (Pursuant to Section 285, No. 9 c HGB) 20 (36) Amounts Barred from Distribution (Pursuant to Section 253, Paragraph 6, Sentence 2 HGB) 21 (37) Events After the End of the Reporting Period 21 (38) Appropriation of Earnings 21 (39) Corporate Officers Disclosures Pursuant to Section 160, Paragraph 1, No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) List of Shareholdings Responsibility Statement Independent Auditor's Report Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Income Statement LANXESS AG € thousand Note 2018 2019 Sales (1) 7,256 4,914 Cost of sales (2) (7,253) (4,911) Gross profit 3 3 General administration expenses (48,034) (60,176) Other operating income (3) 2,090 1,334 Other operating expenses (4) (422) (154) Operating result (46,363) (58,993) Income from investments in affiliated companies 318,011 751,715 Income from other securities and loans included in financial assets (5) 8,724 8,611 Net interest expense (6) (69,113) (62,901) Write-downs of financial assets and marketable securities (794) 0 Other financial income and expenses - net (7) (16,533) (17,516) Financial result 240,295 679,909 Income taxes (8) (109,445) (158,091) Income after income taxes 84,487 462,825 Net income 84,487 462,825 Carryforward to new account (20) 42,444 47,946 Withdrawal from retained earnings (20) 0 200,000 Addition to retained earnings 0 (231,412) Cost for share buyback (20) 0 (200,000) Income from capital reduction (20) 0 4,075 Addition to capital reserves (20) 0 (4,075) Distributable profit 126,931 279,359 3 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Statement of Financial Position LANXESS AG € thousand Note Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets (12) Intangible assets 1 0 Property, plant and equipment 67 55 Financial assets Investments in affiliated companies (13) 738,864 738,864 Loans to subsidiaries (14) 198,363 198,363 Ohter loans (15) 60,010 60,006 997,305 997,288 Current assets Receivables and other assets Receivables from affiliated companies (16) 3,060,820 4,513,800 Other assets (17) 245,533 557,840 Securities (18) 49,212 0 Liquid assets 1,053,593 499,500 4,409,158 5,571,140 Prepaid expenses (19) 30,706 26,306 Total assets 5,437,169 6,594,734 € thousand Note Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity (20) Capital stock (conditional capital €9,152 thousand) 91,523 87,448 Capital reserves 1,230,529 1,234,604 Other retained earnings 561,988 593,400 Distributable profit 126,931 279,359 2,010,971 2,194,811 Provisions Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefit obligations (21) 74,190 81,462 Tax provisions (22) 54,147 122,790 Other provisions (23) 38,878 53,971 167,215 258,223 Liabilities Bonds (24) 2,700,000 2,700,000 Liabilities to banks (25) 28,973 24,741 Trade payables (26) 1,584 241 Payables to affiliated companies (27) 527,203 1,416,016 Other liabilities (28) 1,223 702 3,258,983 4,141,700 Total equity and liabilities 5,437,169 6,594,734 Contingent liabilities from guarantees (30) 119,734 82,405 4 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Notes to the Annual Financial Statements GENERAL INFORMATION The Board of Management and Supervisory Board have issued the declaration required under Section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) regarding the German Corporate Governance Code. This has been made available to the stockholders and can be found at www.lanxess.com in the Investors section under Corporate Governance. FUNDAMENTALS The annual financial statements of LANXESS AG, Cologne (registered at Cologne District Court, HRB 53652), are prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the German Stock Corporation Act that are applicable to large stock corporations as well as the supplementary provisions of the articles of association. As in the previous year, the management report of LANXESS AG has been combined with the management report of the LANXESS Group in application of Section 315, Paragraph 5 HGB in conjunction with Section 298, Paragraph 2 HGB. To enhance clarity, certain items in the income statement and the statement of financial position are combined and are explained in the Notes. Also for reasons of clarity, the "of which" items required for certain financial statement items are included exclusively in the Notes. The income statement has been drawn up using the cost-of-sales method. Financial income and expenses whose disclosure is not covered by a mandatory item and which cannot be assigned to a separate item are reported under other financial income or expenses. As the primary parent company of the LANXESS Group, LANXESS AG has prepared consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019, in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as endorsed by the European Union. The annual financial statements and combined management report for fiscal year 2019 prepared in application of Section 315, Paragraph 5 HGB in conjunction with Section 298, Paragraph 2 HGB are published together with the auditor's report in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger). They are made available at www.lanxess.de under Investors, Publications. ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND VALUATION PRINCIPLES Intangible assets that have been acquired are recognized at cost and amortized on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives. Self-generated intangible assets are not capitalized. Property, plant and equipment is carried at the cost of acquisition. Assets subject to depletion are depreciated. Write-downs are made for any declines in value that go beyond the depletion reflected in depreciation and are expected to be permanent. Additions made in the reporting year are depreciated using the straight-line method. Low-value assets costing up to €250.00 are expensed in the year of acquisition. Low-value assets costing between €250.00 and €1,000.00 are combined in a collective item and depreciated over five years using the straight-line method. Useful lives of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment: Software licenses 3 to 4 years Computer equipment 3 to 4 years Furniture and fixtures 4 to 10 years Investments in affiliated companies are recognized at cost of acquisition, less write-downs for any decline in value that is expected to be permanent. Where the reasons for write-downs made in previous years no longer apply or only partially apply, the respective items are written back accordingly, provided that the write-back does not cause the carrying amount to exceed the cost of acquisition. 5 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Cash has been deposited in a fiduciary account to meet the obligations relating to the "demographic change fund" for employees defined in the collective bargaining agreement for the German chemical industry. This cash deposit is administered on behalf of LANXESS AG by the fiduciary agent Willis Towers Watson (previous year: Deutsche Treuinvest Stiftung) and is ring-fenced against other creditors' claims. The level of benefits owed to the employees thus meets the conditions for classification as "securities-linked pension or similar commitments" pursuant to Section 253, Paragraph 1, Sentence 3 HGB. The fund assets as defined in Section 246, Paragraph 2, Sentence 2, Subsentence 1 HGB are measured at fair value pursuant to Section 253, Paragraph 1, Sentence 4 HGB and offset against the underlying commitments pursuant to Section 246, Paragraph 2, Sentence 2, Subsentence 1 HGB. Since, in the case of "securities- linked pension and similar commitments," adjusting the carrying amount of the commitments to the fair value of the corresponding assets acts as a de facto bar to distribution, the ban on distribution pursuant to Section 268, Paragraph 8, Sentence 3 in conjunction with Sentence 1 HGB therefore does not apply. Loans receivable that are interest-free or bear low rates of interest are carried at present value; other loans receivable are carried at nominal value. Receivables and other assets are stated at nominal value, less any necessary write-downs. The amounts of such write-downs reflect the probability of default. Marketable securities are valued at the lower of cost and fair value. Bank deposits held in euro are recognized at their nominal value; such assets held in foreign currencies are translated at the spot rate on the closing date of the financial statements. Disbursements prior to the closing date that represent spending for a specific period thereafter are recognized as prepaid expenses. Also included are the differences between the issue and settlement amount for bonds issued by LANXESS AG that will be amortized over the maturity of the bonds. Deferred taxes are calculated for temporary differences between the accounting valuations and tax valuations of assets, liabilities and deferred items. As the primary company of the LANXESS Group's fiscal entity in Germany, LANXESS AG therefore has to recognize temporary differences relating both to its own financial statements and to those of companies with which it forms a fiscal entity. In addition to temporary differences, tax loss carryforwards are also accounted for. Deferred taxes are based on the aggregate income tax rate for all companies in LANXESS AG's fiscal entity, which is currently 29.1% (previous year: 32.3%). The combined income tax rate comprises corporate income tax, trade tax and the solidarity surcharge. Any resulting tax liability would be recognized as a deferred tax liability in the statement of financial position. The option of capitalizing tax refunds is not utilized. In the reporting year, there was a net surplus of deferred tax assets, which is not recognized. The capital stock is stated at par value. Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits are computed using the projected unit credit method on the basis of biometric probability using the Heubeck 2018 G reference tables. Expected future salary and pension increases are taken into account. The current assumptions for salary increases are unchanged from the previous year at 2.50% for non-managerial employees and 2.75% for managerial employees. For older pension commitments, the expected rate of increase was left at 1.50% in the annual financial statements for 2019. For pension commitments from 2001 onwards, the expected rate of increase is unchanged from the previous year at 1.00%. The discount rate used is 2.71% (previous year: 3.21%) for pensions, 0.58% (previous year: 0.81%) for early retirement benefits and 1.97% (previous year: 2.32%) for miscellaneous post-employment benefits. The interest rate used to discount pension and other post- employment benefit obligations to December 31, 2019, is the average market interest rate for the past ten fiscal years for an assumed residual maturity as calculated and published by the Deutsche Bundesbank. The assumed residual maturity is 15 years for pensions and other post- employment benefits and one year for early retirement benefits. 6 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report For employees who joined after December 31, 2016, and new employees, LANXESS has launched a pension model comprising employee- and employer-financed components as an accessory to pension liability insurance. The settlement amount of the obligation equates to the fair value of the pension liability insurance secured via a contractual trust arrangement (CTA), which constitutes fund assets as defined in Section 246, Paragraph 2, Sentence 2 HGB, so the obligation and fund assets balance out to zero. In the case of the present commitment, the interest expense equals the income from the pension liability insurance. Both amounts are to be netted in accordance with Section 246, Paragraph 2, Sentence 2 HGB. Tax provisions are established for the amounts of tax arrears expected to be payable less the advance payments made. The other provisions are established to cover all foreseeable risks and uncertain liabilities, based on reasonable estimates of the future settlement amounts of such commitments. Future price and cost increases are taken into account if there are sufficient objective indications that they will occur. Provisions maturing in more than one year are discounted to present value using the average market interest rate for the past seven years, based on their remaining maturities. Liabilities are reflected at their settlement amounts. Contingent liabilities arising from sureties and debt guarantees are shown at the amounts equivalent to the loans or commitments actually outstanding on the closing date. Income and expenses are accrued in the fiscal year. Foreign currency receivables and liabilities, forward exchange contracts and other currency derivatives are recognized using the mark-to-market method. Foreign currency receivables and payables are valued at middle spot exchange rates, while currency derivatives contracts concluded to hedge them are valued at the forward market rates on the closing date. Valuation gains and losses are offset against one another. Provisions for impending losses are established with respect to any excess of losses over gains. Gains are only recognized if they relate to receivables and payables due within one year. Foreign currency cash and cash equivalents and balances with banks are translated at the average exchange rates prevailing on the closing date. NOTES TO THE INCOME STATEMENT 1 | Sales Sales revenues totaled €4,914 thousand (previous year: €7,256 thousand) and related mainly to services provided to LANXESS Deutschland GmbH in Germany on the basis of a service agreement. 2 | Cost of Sales The cost of sales totaling €4,911 thousand (previous year: €7,253 thousand) primarily comprised expenses relating to the services provided. These were in particular personnel and general administration expenses. 3 | Other Operating Income The other operating income included prior-period income of €1,266 thousand (previous year: €2,012 thousand) from the reversal of provisions. 7 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report 4 | Other Operating Expenses The other operating expenses included prior-period expenses of €34 thousand (previous year: €35 thousand). 5 | Income from Other Securities and Loans Included in Financial Non-Current Assets The income from other securities and loans included in financial non-current assets largely comprised income of €8,258 thousand (previous year: €8,258 thousand) from long-term loans to LANXESS Deutschland GmbH. 6 | Net Interest Expense € thousand 2018 2019 Other interest and similar income from third parties 887 2,498 from affiliated companies 4,674 6,487 5,561 8,985 Interest and similar expenses from third parties 70,238 64,389 for the interest portion of provisions for pensions and other non-current ­personnel-related provisions 2,407 4,541 to affiliated companies 2,029 2,956 74,674 71,886 Net interest expense (69,113) (62,901) 7 | Other Financial Income and Expenses - Net € thousand 2018 2019 Other financial expenses Exchange losses 215,832 161,442 Miscellaneous financial expenses 10,254 10,586 226,086 172,028 Other financial income Exchange gains 208,228 154,012 Miscellaneous financial income 1,325 500 209,553 154,512 Other financial income (expenses) - net (16,533) (17,516) The exchange gains and losses were principally attributable to foreign currency items relating to LANXESS AG and to the valuation of foreign currency transactions undertaken with third parties on behalf of Group companies. The miscellaneous financial expenses were mainly for guarantee commission payments to affiliated companies. Miscellaneous financial income largely comprised guarantee commission payments received from affiliated companies. 8 | Income Taxes The tax expense of €158,091 thousand in the reporting year (previous year: €109,445 thousand) is the aggregate of the tax expense of €35,081 thousand for the reporting year and tax expense of €123,010 thousand in respect of previous years. Tax expense does not include deferred taxes. As of December 31, 2019, LANXESS AG expected to receive a future tax benefit resulting from temporary accounting differences, both in its own financial statements and in those of companies with which it forms a fiscal entity for tax purposes. This amount was calculated on the basis of a combined income tax rate of 29.1% (LANXESS AG and companies with which it has profit and loss transfer agreements). Deferred tax liabilities mainly relate to differences in valuations of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and equity interests in Group companies. A deferred tax asset is recognized as a result of the higher pension obligations recognized for accounting purposes than for tax purposes. Other deferred tax assets relate to provisions that are not tax-deductible, such as those for impending losses or for pre-retirement leave, and valuation differences, as in the case of provisions for service anniversaries and miscellaneous provisions and liabilities. 8 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report 9 | Personnel Expenses € thousand 2018 2019 Wages and salaries 32,314 38,349 Social expenses and expenses for pensions and other benefits 9,846 13,468 of which for pensions 8,895 12,424 42,160 51,817 The interest portion of personnel-related provisions, especially provisions for pensions, is recognized not in personnel expenses but in interest expense. 10 | Employees Dec. 31, Average Dec. 31, 2018 2019 2019 General administration 153 155 159 11 | Audit Fees All fees for the services of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft are published in the notes to the LANXESS Group consolidated financial statements. The fees were mainly paid for the audit of LANXESS AG's annual financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements including the early warning system and for the review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Fees were also paid for other audit-related services, tax consultancy services and other services. The other audit-related services primarily include services in connection with sustainability reporting and for audit certificates. The other services include project-related consulting services. 9 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report NOTES TO THE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 12 | Non-Current Assets Gross carrying amounts Amortization/depreciation and write-downs Net carrying amounts Jan. 1, Additions Disposals Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Additions Disposals Dec. 31, Jan. 1, Dec. 31, € thousand 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 Intangible assets Software licenses 64 0 0 64 63 1 0 64 1 0 64 0 0 64 63 1 0 64 1 0 Property, plant and equipment Furniture, fixtures and other equipment 196 17 45 168 129 29 45 113 67 55 196 17 45 168 129 29 45 113 67 55 Financial assets Investments in affiliated companies 738,864 0 0 738,864 0 0 0 0 738,864 738,864 Loans to subsidiaries 198,363 0 0 198,363 0 0 0 0 198,363 198,363 Other loans 60,010 0 4 60,006 0 0 0 0 60,010 60,006 997,237 0 4 997,233 0 0 0 0 997,237 997,233 Total non-current assets 997,497 17 49 997,465 192 30 45 177 997,305 997,288 10 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report 13 | Shareholdings Pursuant to Section 285, No. 11 HGB The mandatory disclosures in accordance with Section 285, No. 11 HGB are contained in the list of shareholdings. 14 | Loans to Subsidiaries Loans to subsidiaries comprised two long-term loans to LANXESS Deutschland GmbH. 15 | Other Loans The other loans almost entirely comprised the pro­ rata trust assets of LANXESS Pension Trust e.V. (LXS Trust). LANXESS AG has transferred cash amounting to €58,248 thousand, of which €0 thousand in the reporting year, to LXS Trust in several tranches under a contractual trust arrangement (CTA) to secure pension obligations. The pro rata trust assets of LANXESS AG are invested in shares in a special fund run by an investment management company. Revenue recognition by LANXESS AG takes place at the time a distribution resolution is reached by the investment management company. Contractually agreed obligations for the payment of additional premiums by the trustor may also have an impact. No distribution resolution was taken in the reporting period. The net income and expenses of minus €3 thousand recorded in the reporting year (previous year: €371 thousand) largely resulted from other expenses. The fair value of the assets of LXS Trust exceeded their carrying amount at year end. Since the assets allocated to the CTA do not constitute plan assets within the meaning of Section 246, Paragraph 2, Sentence 2 HGB, they are measured at cost of acquisition pursuant to Section 253, Paragraph 1, Sentence 4 HGB and not at fair value, and there is no ban on their distribution. Cash has been deposited in a fiduciary account annually to meet the obligations relating to the "demographic change fund" for employees defined in the collective bargaining agreement for the German chemical industry. The fair value of the fiduciary assets corresponds to the fair value of the obligations under the "demographic change fund" amounting to €299 thousand (previous year: €249 thousand). The carrying amounts of the fiduciary assets and the obligations recognized under other provisions have been netted, as have income and expenses. 16 | Receivables from Affiliated Companies Receivables from affiliated companies totaling €4,513,800 thousand (previous year: €3,060,820 thousand) related mainly to short-term loans receivable, including accrued interest, receivables from financial transactions and receivables under profit and loss transfer agreements. Trade receivables amounting to €1,628 thousand (previous year: €2,481 thousand) existed in connection with the service agreement described in Note (1). Furthermore, there were no receivables with maturities in excess of one year, as in the previous year. 17 | Other Assets Other assets comprised the following: Dec. 31, Dec. 31, € thousand 2018 2019 Time deposits 150,000 420,000 Steuerforderungen from income taxes 54,118 94,568 from sales taxes 38,838 39,352 Miscellaneous assets 2,577 3,920 245,533 557,840 All of the other assets were due in the respective following year. 18 | Securities The securities of €49,212 thousand recognized in the previous year were sold in the reporting year. 19 | Prepaid Expenses The prepaid expenses in fiscal year 2019 mainly included discounts of €25,543 thousand (previous year: €29,222 thousand) on the bonds issued. 11 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report 20 | Equity Changes in equity in 2019 were as follows: Dec. 31, 2018 Dividend Net Income Income from Addition to Dec. 31, 2019 capital reduction/ Withdrawal € thousand from Capital stock 91,523 0 0 (4,075) 0 87,448 Capital reserves 1,230,529 0 0 0 4,075 1,234,604 Other retained earnings 561,988 0 0 (200,000) 231,412 593,400 Distributable profit 126,931 (78,985) 462,825 (231,412) 0 279,359 2,010,971 (78,985) 462,825 (435,487) 235,487 2,194,811 maturity, and to grant option rights to, or impose exercise obligations on, the holders or creditors of warrant bonds, profit-participation rights with warrants or income bonds with warrants, and/or to grant conversion rights to, or impose conversion obligations on, the holders or creditors of convertible bonds, convertible profit- participation rights or convertible income bonds in respect of bearer shares of the company representing a total pro rata increase of up to €9,152,293 in the company's capital stock on the terms to be defined for these bonds. Pursuant to Section 4, Paragraph 5 of the articles of association, the capital stock of LANXESS AG is thus conditionally increased by up to €9,152,293 (conditional capital). The Board of Management is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory As of the closing date, the capital stock was divided into 87,447,852 no-par bearer shares. On the basis of a Board of Management resolution dated July 9, 2019, the company, after implementing a stock repurchase, resolved to reduce the capital stock by way of simplified capital reduction in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, No. 8, Sentence 6 of the German Stock Corporation Act by €4,075,084 from €91,522,936 to €87,447,852 by withdrawing 4,075,084 no-par bearer shares with a notional share in the capital stock of €1.00 per share. In accordance with Section 237, Paragraph 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act, an amount of €4,075,084 was added to the capital reserves. All shares carry the same rights and obligations. One vote is granted per share, and profit is distributed per share. On the basis of the proposed resolution that was updated before the Annual Stockholders' Meeting, the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on May 23, 2019, resolved to utilize the distributable profit for fiscal year 2018, amounting to €126,931 thousand, as follows: To pay a dividend totaling €78,985 thousand

(€0.90 per no-par share entitled to the dividend)

(€0.90 per no-par share entitled to the dividend) To carry forward €47,946 thousand to new account Conditional Capital The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of LANXESS AG on May 15, 2018, authorized the Board of Management until May 14, 2023, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue - in one or more installments - warrant bonds and/or convertible bonds, profit-participation rights and/or income bonds or a combination of these instruments (collectively referred to as "bonds") - as either registered or bearer bonds - with a total nominal value of up to €1,000,000,000, with or without limited Board, to exclude subscription rights in certain cases which are detailed in the authorization. The Board of Management will consider other capital measures with stockholders' subscription rights disapplied in its decision to disapply stockholders' subscription rights when issuing convertible bonds or bonds with warrants, profit participation rights or income bonds (or combinations of these instruments). By way of self-commitment, the Board of Management undertakes to perform capital measures with stockholders' subscription rights disapplied up to a maximum total amount of 20% of the company's current capital stock. This restriction applies when issuing new shares utilizing authorized capital, utilizing treasury shares or issuing bonds with warrants or conversion rights/obligations on the basis of which shares must be issued, with stockholders' subscription rights disapplied in each case. The Board of Management will be bound by this declaration until a future Annual Stockholders' Meeting again resolves to authorize the Board of Management to implement capital measures 12 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report under exclusion of stockholders' subscription rights. The authorization to issue bonds has yet to be utilized. Authorized Capital I and III Pursuant to Section 4, Paragraph 3 of LANXESS AG's articles of association, the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on May 15, 2018, authorized the Board of Management until May 14, 2023, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the capital stock on one or more occasions by issuing new no-par bearer shares against cash or contributions in kind up to a total amount of €18,304,587 (Authorized Capital I). Furthermore, pursuant to Section 4, Paragraph 4 of LANXESS AG's articles of association, the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on May 26, 2017, authorized the Board of Management until May 25, 2022, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's capital stock on one or more occasions by issuing new bearer shares against cash or contributions in kind up to a total amount of €9,152,293 (Authorized Capital III). Stockholders are generally entitled to subscription rights when Authorized Capital I and III are utilized. However, these rights can be excluded in certain cases which are defined in Section 4, Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the articles of association of LANXESS AG. By way of self-commitment, the Board of Management undertakes to perform capital measures with stockholders' subscription rights disapplied up to a maximum total amount of 20% of the company's current capital stock. This restriction applies when issuing new shares utilizing authorized capital, utilizing treasury shares or issuing bonds with warrants or conversion rights/obligations on the basis of which shares must be issued, with stockholders' subscription rights disapplied in each case. The Board of Management will be bound by this declaration until a future Annual Stockholders' Meeting again resolves to authorize the Board of Management to implement capital measures under exclusion of stockholders' subscription rights. Authorized Capital I and III have not yet been utilized. Share buyback and retirement At the beginning of fiscal year 2019, neither the company nor dependent or majority-owned entities, or third parties acting for the account of the company or for the account of dependent or majority-owned entities, held shares in the company. On the basis of the resolution of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of LANXESS AG of May 20, 2016, the Board of Management was authorized in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act to acquire shares in the company representing up to 10% of the capital stock until May 19, 2021, and to utilize them for any purpose permitted by law. Subsidiaries of the company or third parties acting for the account of the company or its subsidiaries were also permitted to utilize this authorization. At the discretion of the Board of Management, such shares were able to be acquired either on the market or via a public tender offer. The Board of Management was authorized to use them for any purpose permitted by law, especially the purposes specifically listed in the authorization. The Board of Management of the company resolved on January 10, 2019 to exercise its stock repurchase authorization and to buy treasury shares at a purchase price of up to €200 million (not including incidental expenses) on the stock exchange. In the period from January 14, 2019, to June 12, 2019, the company then purchased a total of 4,075,084 no-par bearer shares of the company with a pro rata amount of €1.00 per share. The amount of capital stock attributable to these shares is €4,075,084. This equates to 4.453% of the company's capital stock of €91,522,936 at that time. The purchases were made exclusively via the stock market by a bank commissioned by the company. They were carried out in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 94 Xetra trading days. The weighted average price amounts to €49.0787 per repurchased share. The total price for the repurchased shares, not including incidental expenses, amounted to €199,999,958.47. The treasury shares were acquired for the purpose of withdrawing them and reducing the company's capital stock. On July 9, 2019, the Board of Management resolved to withdraw all repurchased shares in line with the stock repurchase authorization in accordance with Section 71, Paragraph 1, No. 8, Sentence 6 of the German Stock Corporation Act. The shares were withdrawn on July 12, 2019, without a further resolution by the Annual Stockholders' Meeting. The company's capital stock was accordingly reduced to €87,447,852. In accordance with Section 237, Paragraph 5 of the German Stock Corporation Act, an amount of €4,075,084 was added to the capital reserves. 13 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report On May 23, 2019, the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of LANXESS AG resolved, with effect after a time delay, to suspend the stock repurchase authorization of May 20, 2016, and issue a new authorization for the purchase and utilization of treasury shares. The suspension and the new authorization took effect on August 13, 2019, at the beginning of the day that lay two months after the day on which the last notification relating to the stock repurchase program announced on January 10, 2019, announcing its completion, was published via a European media pool. The new authorization allows the Board of Management to acquire shares in the company representing up to 10% of the capital stock until May 22, 2024, and to utilize them for any purpose permitted by law. This authorization may also be utilized by subsidiaries of the company or by third parties on behalf of the company or its subsidiaries. At the discretion of the Board of Management, such shares may be acquired either on the market or via a public tender offer. The Board of Management is authorized to use them for any purpose permitted by law, especially the purposes specifically listed in the authorization. No treasury shares were purchased on the basis of this new authorization in fiscal year 2019. At the end of fiscal year 2019, neither the company nor dependent or majority- owned entities, or third parties acting for the account of the company or for the account of dependent or majority- owned entities, held shares in the company. 21 | Provisions for Pensions and Other Post-Employment Benefits Pension provisions relate to pension obligations for present and former employees and to commitments under early retirement programs. Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits as of December 31, 2019, amounted to €81,462 thousand (previous year: €74,190 thousand). The difference pursuant to Section 253, Paragraph 6, Sentence 1 HGB for the fiscal year amounted to €10,889 thousand (previous year: €11,672 thousand) and is subject to the ban on distribution pursuant to Section 253, Paragraph 6, Sentence 2 HGB. The settlement amounts of the obligations from the pension and similar commitments accessory to the pension liability insurance amounted to €398 thousand and were netted against the fair value of the pledged pension liability insurance, which constitutes fund assets as defined in Section 246, Paragraph 2, Sentence 2 HGB, of €398 thousand. No interest expenses or income resulted from the pension liability insurance in the reporting period. 22 | Tax Provisions The tax provisions relate to income taxes of €122,790 thousand for previous years. 23 | Other Provisions The other provisions are established for performance- related compensation components (APP, LTSP, LTPB) for employees, vacation and overtime credits, long- service anniversaries and other uncertain liabilities. Other uncertain liabilities comprised, among other things, the expected cost of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting for fiscal year 2019 and the variable and fixed compensation of the Supervisory Board. The annual performance-based component of the variable compensation, known as the Annual Performance Payment (APP), is based on corporate business targets and other conditions, such as the attainment of certain targets for Group EBITDA pre exceptionals, which are defined by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board before the beginning of the respective fiscal year. Actual payments may differ from the amount calculated in advance. The long-term,performance-related components of the compensation system are the Long-Term Stock Performance Plan (LTSP) and the Long-Term Performance Bonus (LTPB). The LTSP is based on the performance of LANXESS stock. The LTSP 2014-2017 program set up in 2014 uses the MSCI World Chemicals Index as a reference value. The Dow Jones STOXX 600 ChemicalsSM serves 14 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report as a reference index for the LTSP 2010-2013, in place since 2010, from which exercisable rights are still outstanding. It responds to the call by legislators for a stronger focus on long-term company performance. The LTSP is divided into four four-year tranches, and participation is contingent upon a personal investment in LANXESS shares. These shares are subject to an average vesting period of five years (LTSP 2010-2013) and four years (LTSP 2014-2017). The rights granted by the LTSP may be exercised at the end of these periods. The exercise period is three years in general, but five years for the 2012 and 2013 tranches. In the LTSP 2018-2021, in place since 2018, the rights granted are exercised immediately at the end of the four-year vesting period. The value of a stock performance right is dependent on the average performance of LANXESS stock relative to the MSCI World Chemicals Index during the vesting period. The performance relative to the index is calculated individually for each of the four years of the vesting period. The LTPB rewards the financial development of the Group based on the business performance in three consecutive years. The bonus payment is a percentage of the annual base salary. 24 | Bonds Bonds as of December 31, 2019, totaled €2,700,000 thousand (previous year: €2,700,000 thousand) and comprised the following: Interest Maturity Volume € thousand rate % Eurobond October 2016/2021 0.250 2021 500,000 Private placement April 2012/2022 3.500 2022 100,000 Eurobond November 2012/2022 2.625 2022 500,000 Eurobond May 2018/2025 1.125 2025 500,000 Eurobond October 2016/2026 1.000 2026 500,000 Private placement April 2012/2027 3.950 2027 100,000 Hybrid bond December 2016/2076 4.500 2076 500,000 2,700,000 25 | Liabilities to Banks The liabilities to banks of €24,741 thousand (previous year: €28,973 thousand) mainly comprise accrued interest. 26 | Trade Payables All trade payables are to third parties. 27 | Payables to Affiliated Companies Payables to affiliated companies amounting to €1,416,016 thousand (previous year: €527,203 thousand) mainly comprised loans, including accrued interest, and liabilities relating to financial transactions. 28 | Other Liabilities Dec. 31, Dec. 31, € thousand 2018 2019 Tax liabilities 897 662 Miscellaneous liabilities 326 40 1,223 702 15 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report 29 | Further Information on Liabilities The residual maturities of liabilities are as follows: Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 € thousand More than of which more More than of which more Up to 1 year 1 year than 5 years Up to 1 year 1 year than 5 years Bonds 0 2,700,000 1,600,000 0 2,700,000 1,600,000 Liabilities to banks 28,973 0 0 24,741 0 0 Trade payables 1,584 0 0 241 0 0 Payables to affiliated companies 527,203 0 0 1,416,016 0 0 Other liabilities 1,223 0 0 702 0 0 558,983 2,700,000 1,600,000 1,441,700 2,700,000 1,600,000 In addition, LANXESS AG has provided guarantees on behalf of subsidiaries for payment obligations relating to future deliveries under long-term procurement agreements. Outside of Germany, LANXESS Limited (registration no. 03498959), Newbury, Great Britain, utilized the exemption from the auditing of its annual financial statements as permitted by Section 479A of the U.K. Companies Act 2006. As required by law, LANXESS AG, as the ultimate parent company, guaranteed all outstanding liabilities as of December 31, 2019, with respect to Section 479C of the U.K. Companies Act 2006. The net liabilities of LANXESS Limited as of December 31, 2019, amounted to €2,510 thousand. 30 | Contingent Liabilities from Guarantees Under the master agreement that was concluded between Bayer AG and LANXESS AG together with the Spin-Off and Takeover Agreement, Bayer AG and LANXESS AG agreed, among other things, on commitments regarding mutual indemnification for liabilities in line with the respective asset allocation, and on special arrangements allocating responsibility to deal with claims in the areas of product liability, environmental contamination and antitrust violations. The master agreement also contains arrangements for the allocation of tax effects relating to the spin-off and to the preceding measures to create the subgroup that was subsequently spun off. LANXESS AG has given the following guarantees on behalf of subsidiaries: Dec. 31, Dec. 31, € thousand 2018 2019 to banks 94,372 55,377 to suppliers/other third parties 25,362 27,028 119,734 82,405 Based on the information available to us, the companies concerned should be able to fulfill the underlying obligations in all cases. The guarantees are not expected to be utilized. 16 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report OTHER MANDATORY DISCLOSURES 31 | Notification of Interests Held in the Company (Section 160, Paragraph 1, No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)) Notifications of interests held in LANXESS AG are set out in the disclosures pursuant to Section 160, Paragraph 1, No. 8 AktG. 32 | Derivative Financial Instruments In the course of their business, LANXESS AG and companies in the LANXESS Group are exposed to risks of changes in exchange rates and market prices. Derivative financial instruments are used in some cases to hedge against these risks. These comprise over-the-counter (OTC) instruments that are not traded on an exchange. They mainly include forward exchange contracts, interest rate swaps and forward commodity contracts. The use of such instruments is governed by uniform guidelines and is subject to stringent internal controls. It is confined to hedging of the Group's operating business and the related investments and financing transactions. The purpose of using derivative financial instruments is to reduce fluctuations in earnings and cash flows caused by changes in exchange rates, interest rates and market prices. There is a risk that the value of financial derivatives may change as a result of fluctuations in underlying parameters such as exchange rates. Where derivatives are used for hedging purposes, the possibility of a loss of value due to a drop in prices is offset by corresponding increases in the values of the hedged contracts. In the case of derivatives with a positive fair value, a credit or default risk arises if the counterparties cannot meet their obligations. To minimize this risk, credit limits are assigned to individual banks, and framework agreements are used that allow offsetting of the fair value of open derivative positions in the event of insolvency of a counterparty. The notional amount of financial derivative contracts concluded with external counterparties was €1,454,316 thousand as of December 31, 2019 (previous year: €1,129,453 thousand). Back-to-back derivative contracts with a notional amount of €1,259,915 thousand (previous year: €1,110,805 thousand) were concluded with Group companies. The total notional amount of derivatives was €2,714,231 thousand (previous year: €2,240,258 thousand). This figure also contains those derivatives included in valuation units. 17 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report The derivatives comprised the following: Notional amount Fair value Carrying amount Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, € thousand 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Forward exchange contracts positive fair values 992,323 1,319,255 21,355 19,703 0 0 negative fair values 1,238,329 1,389,690 25,884 22,026 3,132 1,248 2,230,652 2,708,945 (4,529) (2,323) (3,132) (1,248) Forward commodity contracts positive fair values 4,803 2,643 589 20 0 0 negative fair values 4,803 2,643 589 20 0 0 9,606 5,286 0 0 0 0 2,240,258 2,714,231 (4,529) (2,323) (3,132) (1,248) To hedge currency risks relating to receivables and payables of LANXESS AG and Group companies (risk in the statement of financial position), LANXESS AG concluded forward exchange contracts with external counterparties with a notional amount of €1,106,850 thousand (previous year: €792,044 thousand) and a fair value of minus €5,019 thousand (previous year: minus €5,275 thousand). Some of these transactions were passed through to Group companies. Contracts with these internal counterparties had a notional amount of €912,449 thousand (previous year: €773,395 thousand) and a fair value of €2,695 thousand (previous year: €746 thousand). Where forward exchange contracts concluded to hedge foreign currency receivables and payables of Group companies were passed through to Financial Derivatives Used to Hedge Currency Risks LANXESS AG used forward exchange contracts to hedge exchange rate risks. Hedging was undertaken using forward exchange contracts for highly probable forecast transactions by Group companies in foreign currencies and was passed through to these Group companies on a back-to-back basis. Forward exchange contracts with a notional amount of €344,824 thousand (previous year: €332,607 thousand) and a fair value of minus €7,997 thousand (previous year: minus €12,900 thousand) were concluded with external counterparties to hedge highly probable forecast transactions by Group companies in foreign currencies. They were matched by transactions with Group companies with a notional amount of €344,824 thousand (previous year: €332,607 thousand) and had a fair value of €7,997 thousand (previous year: minus €12,900 thousand). Changes in the value of the corresponding external and internal transactions move in opposite directions and will offset one another by 2022. These transactions were grouped in valuation portfolios and not recognized in the statement of financial position. the companies concerned by way of internal contracts, they were grouped in valuation portfolios together with the opposing transactions. At the closing date, valuation portfolios comprising external and internal transactions had absolutely equal fair values. The majority of them mature in 2020 and the remainder in 2022 at the latest. These transactions were not reflected in the statement of financial position. Forward exchange contracts that were used to hedge foreign currency risk in the statements of financial position of Group companies and were not matched by internal transactions had a fair value of minus €1,248 thousand (previous year: minus €3,132 thousand). The negative fair value is reflected in other provisions. 18 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Further valuation units (micro hedges) comprised foreign currency loans from Group companies to LANXESS AG or vice versa for which forward exchange contracts had been concluded on a back-to-back basis. The carrying amount of loans granted by LANXESS AG was €105,595 thousand at year end (previous year: €63,015 thousand), while the carrying amount of loans to LANXESS AG was €68,112 thousand (previous year: €64,047 thousand). The net currency risk was €1,076 thousand (previous year: €1,397 thousand). The external forward exchange contracts had a net negative fair value of minus €1,248 thousand (previous year: minus €3,132 thousand) and are all due in 2020. They were not recognized in the statement of financial position. Financial Derivatives Used to Hedge Price Risks Forward commodity contracts concluded with external counterparties, all of which mature within one year, were passed through to Group companies on a back- to-back basis. The results of such transactions that had terminated by year end canceled each other out. Micro hedges were established for open transactions, giving a net zero result. Valuation Methods The fair values of financial derivatives are determined using customary valuation methods and are based on the market data (market values) available at the measurement date. The following principles are applied: The fair values of forward exchange contracts are derived from their trading or listed prices using the "forward method."

The fair values of forward commodity contracts are also derived from their trading or listed prices using the "forward method." The effectiveness of hedge relationships is measured using the dollar-offset method. 33 | Total Compensation of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board (Pursuant to Section 285, No. 9 a HGB) Total compensation of €11,790 thousand (previous year: €12,183 thousand) was paid to the members of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG for fiscal year 2019, comprising €7,101 thousand (previous year: €8,597 thousand) in annual compensation (annual base salary, Annual Performance Payment (APP), benefits in kind and other), minus €34 thousand (previous year: €0 thousand) in compensation relating to the previous year and €4,723 thousand (previous year: €3,586 thousand) in multi-year compensation. The multi-year compensation includes total payments of €2,688 thousand (previous year: €1,726 thousand) under the Long-Term Performance Bonus (LTPB) and the stock-basedLong-Term Stock Performance Plan (LTSP). The number of compensation rights granted under the LTSP was 2,035,000 (previous year: 1,860,000). The fair value of these rights at the grant date was €2,035 thousand (previous year: €1,860 thousand). In fiscal year 2019, stock-based compensation resulted in net expense of €4,518 thousand (previous year: income of €81 thousand). In addition, net expenses of €5,094 thousand (previous year: €2,581 thousand) were incurred to provide retirement pensions for the members of the Board of Management. The present value of the benefit obligation as of the end of 2018 for those members of the Board of Management serving on that date was €21,952 thousand (previous year: €16,858 thousand). Details of the compensation system for members of the Board of Management and an individual breakdown of the compensation are given in the "Compensation Report" section of the combined management report for the LANXESS Group and LANXESS AG for fiscal year 2019. 19 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Compensation of the Supervisory Board Fixed Compensation Attendance Long-term Total compensation for committee allowance compensation € thousand membership 2019 1,155 472 177 0 1,804 2018 1,160 540 221 0 1,921 35 | Loans and Advances Granted to Members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board (Pursuant to Section 285, No. 9 c HGB) There were no loans or advances to members of the Board of Management or the Supervisory Board as of December 31, 2019, nor had any other financial The members of the Supervisory Board received total compensation of €1,804 thousand in fiscal year 2019 (previous year: €1,921 thousand). The provisions established for multi-year compensation for Supervisory Board members as of December 31, 2019, amounted to €1,670 thousand (previous year: €1,310 thousand). In addition, the employee representatives on the Supervisory Board who are employees of the LANXESS Group received salaries under their employment contracts. The amounts of these salaries represented appropriate compensation for the employees' functions and tasks within the Group. Details of the compensation system for members of the Supervisory Board and an individual breakdown of the compensation are given in the "Compensation report" section of the combined management report for the LANXESS Group and LANXESS AG for fiscal year 2019. 34 | Total Remuneration of Former Members of the Board of Management and of Members of the Board of Management Who Stepped Down During the Fiscal Year (Pursuant to Section 285, No. 9 a, Sentence 6 dd and No. 9 b HGB) Payments totaling €7,070 thousand (previous year: €473 thousand) and relating to pension benefits were made to former members of the Board of Management in fiscal year 2019, of which €6,459 thousand (previous year: €0 thousand) related to one-time capital payments. €4,885 thousand (previous year: €2,790 thousand) was recognized as current pension expense. Provisions of €27,904 thousand were recognized as of December 31, 2019 (previous year: €30,089 thousand) for the current pensions and the pension entitlements of former members of the Board of Management. commitments been entered into for these individuals. 36 | Amounts Barred from Distribution (Pursuant to Section 253, Paragraph 6, Sentence 2 HGB) Amounts subject to the bar on distribution as of the closing date: Dec. 31, Dec. 31, € thousand 2018 2019 Provisions for pensions (seven-year average interest rate) 85,699 92,237 less provisions for pensions (ten-year average interest rate) (74,027) (81,348) Difference 11,672 10,889 Total amount barred from distribution 11,672 10,889 20 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report As of December 31, 2019, the level of unrestricted reserves exceeded the total volume of amounts barred from distribution. Therefore, no bar on distribution applies to the distributable profit of €279,359 thousand. 37 | Events After the End of the Reporting Period No events of special significance took place after December 31, 2019, that are expected to materially affect the financial position or results of operations of LANXESS AG. 38 | Appropriation of Earnings Regarding the appropriation of distributable profit of €279,359 thousand, the Board of Management proposes that the Annual Stockholders' Meeting resolve on the payment of a dividend of €0.95 per no-par share entitled to the dividend. This equates to a total distribution of €83,075 thousand. The amount remaining after deduction of the planned dividend, €196,284 thousand, is to be carried forward to new account. 39 | Corporate Officers Supervisory Board Members of the Supervisory Board hold offices as members of the supervisory board or a comparable supervising body of the corporations listed. The following representatives of the company's stockholders are currently members of the Supervisory Board: Dr. Matthias L. Wolfgruber (Chairman) Self-employed consultant Former Chairman of the Management Board of ALTANA AG Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) (Chairman) Grillo Werke AG, Duisburg1) ALTANA AG, Wesel1) ARDEX GmbH, Witten (Chairman of the Advisory Board) Cabot Corporation, Boston, Massachusetts (U.S.) Dr. Heike Hanagarth Self-employed management consultant Former member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) aichele GROUP GmbH & Co. KG, Bretten Gilde Buy Out Partners BV, Utrecht, Netherlands NXT Boardroom GmbH, Munich (since January 1, 2020) Dr. Friedrich Janssen Member of the Supervisory Boards of various commercial enterprises Former member of the Board of Management of E.ON Ruhrgas AG, Essen Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) Hoberg & Driesch GmbH, Düsseldorf (Chairman of the Advisory Committee) Pamela Knapp Member of the Boards of Management and Supervisory Boards of various European commercial enterprises Former CFO of GfK SE Further offices: NV Bekaert SA, Kortrijk, Belgium (Member of the Board of Directors) Panalpina World Transport (Holding) AG, Basel, Switzerland (Member of the Board of Directors until August 8, 2019) Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Courbevoie, France (Member of the Board of Directors - Conseil d'Administration) Peugeot S.A., Rueil-Malmaison, France (Member of the Supervisory Board - Conseil de Surveillance) HKP Group AG, Zürich, Switzerland (Member of the Board of Directors until October 15, 2019) Lawrence A. Rosen Member of the Supervisory Boards of various commercial enterprises Former member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) Qiagen N.V., Venlo, Netherlands Theo H. Walthie Self-employed consultant Former Global Business Group President for the Hydrocarbons & Energy Business of the Dow Chemical Company Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) NBE Therapeutics AG, Basel, Switzerland (Chairman of the Board of Directors) 1) Statutory supervisory boards 21 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report The following representatives of the company's employees are currently members of the Supervisory Board: Ralf Sikorski (Vice Chairman) Board Member of the German Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE), Hanover (since June 17, 2019) Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) (Vice Chairman) Chemie Pensionsfonds AG, Munich1) (Chair) (since January 1, 2018) RAG AG, Herne1) RWE AG, Essen1) RWE Power AG, Cologne and Essen1) (Vice Chairman) RWE Generation SE, Essen1) KSBG - Kommunale Verwaltungsgesellschaft GmbH, Essen1) (Vice Chairman) Birgit Bierther (since January 25, 2019) Chairwoman of the LANXESS Works Council at the Cologne site Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Köln1) (since January 25, 2019) Werner Czaplik Chairman of the LANXESS Central Works Council and of the LANXESS Group Works Council Member of the LANXESS Works Council at the Leverkusen site Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) Dr. Hans-Dieter Gerriets Chairman of the LANXESS Group Managerial Employees' ­Committee and Chairman of the LANXESS Managerial Employees' Committee; Manager of a production facility in the Advanced Industrial Intermediates business unit of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) Thomas Meiers Secretary to the Board of Directors, Board Division 3 "Digitalization/Labor/Members" of the German Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE), Hanover Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) INEOS Deutschland Holding GmbH, Cologne1) INEOS Köln GmbH, Cologne1) Manuela Strauch Chairwoman of the LANXESS Works Council at the Uerdingen site Member of the LANXESS Central Works Council Vice Chairwoman of the LANXESS Group Works Council Further offices: LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne1) 1) Statutory supervisory boards 22 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Board of Management The following persons are currently members of the Board of Management: Offices held by serving Board of Management members Member of the Board of Management External offices Offices within the LANXESS Group Matthias Zachert Chairman of the • Member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG, • Chairman of the Executive Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH Board of Management Berlin and Munich (joined on January 31, 2018) Dr. Anno Borkowsky Member of the Board of Management (since June 1, 2019) Dr. Stephanie Coßmann Member of the Board of Management and Labor Relations Director (since January 1, 2020) Dr. Hubert Fink Member of the Executive Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Additives Taiwan Ltd.

(until September 1, 2019)

(until September 1, 2019) Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Hong Kong Ltd. (since January 1, 2020)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Corp.

(since January 1, 2020)

(since January 1, 2020) Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Chemical

(China) Co. Ltd. (since January 1, 2020)

(China) Co. Ltd. (since January 1, 2020) Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS India Private Ltd.

(since January 1, 2020)

(since January 1, 2020) Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Solutions US Inc.

(since January 1, 2020)

(since January 1, 2020) Member of the Executive Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

(since January 1, 2020)

(since January 1, 2020) Member of the Board of Administration of LANXESS N.V.

(since February 1, 2020) Member of the • Member of the Executive Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH Board of Management • Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Saltigo GmbH • Executive member of the Board of Administration of LANXESS N.V. (since January 1, 2020) 23 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Offices held by serving Board of Management members Member of the Board of Management External offices Offices within the LANXESS Group Michael Pontzen Member of the Board of Management and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Rainier van Roessel Member of the Executive Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Corp.

Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Solutions Korea Inc.

Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Solutions US Inc. Member of the Board of Management and Labor Relations Director • Member of the Supervisory Board of • Member of the Executive Board of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH (Left the Board of Management as of the end of CURRENTA Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, Leverkusen (until December 31, 2019) December 31, 2019) • Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS S.A. de C.V. (until July 15, 2019) • Executive member of the Board of Administration of LANXESS N.V. (until December 31, 2019) • Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Hong Kong Ltd. (until December 31, 2019) • Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Pte. Ltd. (until June 1, 2019) • Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Corp. (until December 31, 2019) • Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Chemical (China) Co. Ltd. (until December 31, 2019) • Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS India Private Ltd. (until December 31, 2019) • Chairman of the Board of Directors of LANXESS K.K. (until July 16, 2019) • Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Thai Co., Ltd. (until May 28, 2019) • Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Solutions US Inc. (until December 31, 2019) • Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Solutions Korea Inc. (until June 27, 2019) • Member of the Board of Directors of LANXESS Solutions Japan Ltd. (until July 16, 2019) 24 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Disclosures Pursuant to Section 160, Paragraph 1, No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) Notified by Date of Threshold Voting rights Voting rights via Attributable voting rights change instruments % absolute % absolute DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany Jul. 9, 2019 5.00% 5.25% 4,592,372 0.00% 0 DWS Investment GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany (5.25% pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG new version) Warren E. Buffett Dec. 21, 2017 5.00% 5.02% 4,589,596 0.00% 0 General Reinsurance AG, Köln, Germany (5.02% pursuant to Sections 21, 22 WpHG old version, Sections 33, 34 WpHG new version) Government of Singapore, acting by and through Dec. 21, 2017 5.00% 5.01% 4,583,610 0.00% 0 GIC Private Limited, Singapore, Singapore (5.01% pursuant to the Ministry of Finance, Singapore, Singapore Sections 21, 22 WpHG old version, Sections 33, 34 WpHG new version) BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, DE, U.S. Nov. 11, 2019 5.00% 4.68% 4,089,556 0.36% 317,222 BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, DE, U.S. (4.68% pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG new version, 0.36% pursuant to Section 38 No. 1 WpHG new version) Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway, Dec. 13, 2019 3.00% 4.31% 3,767,815 0.44% 382,323 Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway (4.31% pursuant to Sections 33, 34 Oslo, Norway WpHG new version, 0.44% pursuant § 38 No. 1 WpHG new version) Polaris Capital Management, LLC, Boston, MA, U.S. Jul. 30, 2019 3.00% 3.18% 2,784,794 0.00% 0 Polaris Capital Management, LLC, Boston, MA, U.S. (3.18% pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG new version) Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC, Oct. 13, 2015 3.00% 3.04% 2,779,376 0.00% 0 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC, Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. (3.04% pursuant to Sections 21, 22 WpHG old version, Sections 33, 34 WpHG new version) UBS Group AG, Zürich, Switzerland Dec. 10, 2019 3.00% 2.99% 2,617,507 0.43% 378,760 UBS Group AG, Zürich, Switzerland (2.99% pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG new version, 0.43% pursuant to Section 38 No. 1 WpHG new version) 25 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report List of Shareholdings Company Name and Domicile Interest Equity Result held (€ million) (€ million) (%) Company Name and Domicile Interest Equity Result held (€ million) (€ million) (%) LANXESS AG, either directly or indirectly, holds at least 20% of the shares in the following companies (information pursuant to Section 285, No. 11 HGB). The figures stated for equity and net income/loss are derived from the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with local law. Company Name and Domicile Interest Equity Result held (€ million) (€ million) (%) Fully consolidated companies Germany Bond-Laminates GmbH, Brilon 100 3 01) CheMondis GmbH, Cologne 100 0 01) IAB Ionenaustauscher GmbH Bitterfeld, Greppin 100 31 01) IMD Natural Solutions GmbH, Dortmund 100 31 01) LANXESS Accounting GmbH, Cologne 100 1 01) LANXESS Beteiligungs­ gesellschaft mbH & Co. OHG, Leverkusen 100 670 0 LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Cologne 100 0 01) Fully consolidated companies LANXESS Distribution GmbH, Leverkusen LANXESS Organometallics GmbH, Bergkamen Saltigo GmbH, Leverkusen EMEA, excluding Germany­ Anderol B.V., Venlo, Netherlands Antec Internation Ltd., Sud- bury, Suffolk, Great Britain Chemtura France S.A.S., Fitz James, France Europigments, S.L., Barcelona, Spain Great Lakes Chemical­ Netherlands, B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands Great Lakes Holding S.A.S., Fitz James, France LANXESS (Pty.) Ltd., ­Modderfontein, South Africa LANXESS Central Eastern Europe s.r.o., Bratislava, Slovakia LANXESS CISA (Pty.) Ltd., Newcastle, South Africa LANXESS Chemicals, S.L., Barcelona, Spain LANXESS Chrome Mining (Pty.) Ltd., Modderfontein, South Africa LANXESS Epierre SAS, Epierre, France LANXESS Holding ­Switzerland AG, Frauenfeld, Switzerland 100 670 0 100 1,299 01) 100 4 01) 100 22 5 100 33 17 100 6 0 52 5 1 100 45 11 100 8 0 100 (5) (29) 100 20 2 100 63 6 100 1,438 24 74 (84) (42) 100 2 0 100 590 (7) Fully consolidated companies LANXESS Holding UK Unlimited, Manchester, Great Britain 100 140 42 LANXESS Investments Netherlands B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands 100 115 0 LANXESS Kimya Ticaret Limited Şirketi, Istanbul, Turkey 100 27 42 LANXESS Limited, Newbury, Great Britain 100 228 0 LANXESS Manufacturing Netherlands B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands 100 291 0 LANXESS N.V., Antwerpen, Belgium 100 22 0 LANXESS S.A.S., Courbevoie, France 100 65 1 LANXESS S.r.l., Milan, Italy 100 18 19 LANXESS Sales Netherlands B.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands 100 58 1 LANXESS Solutions Italy S.r.L., Latina, Italy 100 238 3 LANXESS Solutions UK Ltd., Manchester, Great Britain 100 430 0 LANXESS Switzerland GmbH, Frauenfeld, Switzerland 100 18 (4) LANXESS Urethanes UK Ltd., Baxenden NR Accrington, Great Britain 100 4 36 OOO LANXESS, Moskau, Russia 100 3 51 OOO LANXESS Lipetsk, Lipetsk, Russia 100 44 1 Sybron Chemical Industries Nederland B.V., Ede, Netherlands 100 0 1 Sybron Chemicals International Holdings Ltd., Newbury, Great Britain 100 3 0 26 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Company Name and Domicile Interest Equity Result held (€ million) (€ million) (%) Fully consolidated companies North America Company Name and Domicile Interest Equity Result held (€ million) (€ million) (%) Fully consolidated companies Asia-Pacific Company Name and Domicile Interest Equity Result held (€ million) (€ million) (%) Vollkonsolidierte Unternehmen LANXESS Shanghai Pigments Co., Ltd., Shanghai, Assured Insurance Company, Montpelier, U.S. Great Lakes Chemical Corporation, Wilmington, New Castle, U.S. LANXESS Canada Co./Cie, Elmira, Canada LANXESS Corporation, Pittsburgh, U.S. LANXESS Services US LLC, Wilmington, New Castle, U.S. LANXESS Solutions US Inc., Wilmington, New Castle, U.S. Sybron Chemical Holdings Inc., Birmingham, U.S. Latin America Chemtura Corporation Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V., Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico LANXESS Indústria de Poliuretanos­e Lubrificantes Ltda., Rio Claro, Brazil LANXESS Industria de ­Produtos Quimicos e Plasticos Ltda., São Paulo, Brazil LANXESS S.A. de C.V., Mexico City, Mexico LANXESS S.A., Buenos Aires, Argentina Rhein Chemie Uruguay S.A., Colonia, Uruguay 100 1 0 100 189 17 100 103 10 100 2,230 25 100 1 1 100 2,049 61 100 17 0 100 12 0 100 8 (2) 100 101 (4) 100 25 2 100 18 2 100 1 0 Chemtura Chemicals Nanjing Co. Ltd., Nanjing, China 100 12 0 Chemtura China Holding Co. Ltd., Shanghai, China 100 22 1 LANXESS (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., Changzhou, China 100 60 10 LANXESS (Liyang) Polyols Co., Ltd., Liyang, China 100 (7) (3) LANXESS (Ningbo) Pigments Co., Ltd., Ningbo City, China 100 27 (7) LANXESS (Wuxi) High Performance Composite Materials Company Limited, Wuxi, China 100 157 25 LANXESS Additives Hong Kong Ltd., Hongkong, Hong Kong 100 0 1 LANXESS Additives Taiwan Ltd., Kaohsiung, Taiwan 100 6 (2) LANXESS Advanced Materials (Nantong) Co. Ltd., Nantong, China 100 12 (3) LANXESS Chemical China Co., Ltd., Shanghai, China 100 102 3 LANXESS Electronic Materials L.L.C., Gyeonggi-do, Korea 100 23 10 LANXESS Hong Kong Limit- ed, Hongkong, Hong Kong 100 359 59 LANXESS India Private Ltd., Thane, India 100 192 222) LANXESS K.K., Tokyo, Japan 100 53 4 LANXESS Korea Limited, Seoul, Republic of Korea 100 6 (13) LANXESS Pte. Ltd., Singapore, Singapore 100 64 7 LANXESS Pty. Ltd., Granville, Australia 100 8 0 China 100 17 0 LANXESS Solutions Australia Pty. Ltd., West Gosford, Australia 100 2 (1) LANXESS Solutions India Private Ltd., New Delhi, India 100 0 02) LANXESS Solutions Japan Ltd., Tokyo, Japan 100 26 1 LANXESS Solutions Korea Inc., Gyeonggi-do, Korea 100 9 0 LANXESS Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., Shanghai, China 100 (29) (10) LANXESS Taiwan Ltd., Kaohsiung, Taiwan 100 17 0 Rhein Chemie (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Qingdao, China 90 29 1 Jointly controlled entities Germany DuBay Polymer GmbH, Hamm, Germany 50 31 2 North America Rubicon LLC, Salt Lake City, U.S. 50 (33) 02) Associate Germany Currenta GmbH & Co. OHG, Leverkusen 40 64 512) 27 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Company Name and Domicile Interest Equity Result held (€ million) (€ million) (%) Non-consolidated immaterial subsidiaries Germany Achte LXS GmbH, Cologne, Germany 100 0 01) LANXESS Middle East GmbH, Cologne, Germany 100 0 0 Siebte LXS GmbH, Leverkusen, Germany 100 0 01) EMEA, excluding Germany Gulf Stabilizers Industries Sales FZCO, Dubai, UAE 52 0 0 W. Hawley & Son Ltd., Newbury,­ Great Britain 100 0 0 Latin America Comercial Andinas Ltda., Santiago de Chile (Chile) 100 0 0 Crompton Servicios, S.A. de C.V., Atizapan de Zaragoza (Mexiko) 100 0 0 Asia-Pacific LANXESS Thai Co., Ltd., Bangkok, Thailand 100 1 1 PCTS Specialty Chemicals Malaysia (M) Sdn. Bhd., Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 100 0 0 Other non-consolidated immaterial companies Latin America Hidrax Ltda., Taboão da Serra, Brazil 39 1 0 Result after profit transfer Financial statements as of March 31, 2018 Responsibility Statement To the best of our knowledge, and in accordance with the applicable financial reporting principles, the annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the earnings, asset and financial position of the LANXESS AG, and the combined management report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the LANXESS Group and LANXESS AG, together with a description of the principal opportunities and risks associated with the expected development of the LANXESS Group and LANXESS AG. Cologne, February 27, 2020 LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft The Board of Management Matthias Zachert Dr. Anno Borkowsky Dr. Stephanie Coßmann Dr. Hubert Fink Michael Pontzen 28 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Independent Auditor's Report INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT "To LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Cologne REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OF THE MANAGEMENT REPORT Audit Opinions We have audited the annual financial statements of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Cologne, which comprise the balance sheet as at December 31, 2019, and the statement of profit and loss for the financial year from January 1 to December 31, 2019, and notes to the financial statements, including the presentation of the recognition and measurement policies. In addition, we have audited the management report of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, which is combined with the group management report, for the financial year from January 1 to December 31, 2019. In accordance with the German legal requirements, we have not audited the content of the [statement on corporate governance pursuant to § [Article] 289f HGB [Handelsgesetzbuch: German Commercial Code] and § 315d HGB. In our opinion, on the basis of the knowledge obtained in the audit, the accompanying annual financial statements comply, in all material respects, with the requirements of German commercial law and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2019, and of its financial performance for the financial year from January 1 to December 31,

2019, in compliance with German Legally Required Accounting Principles, and

2019, in compliance with German Legally Required Accounting Principles, and the accompanying management report as a whole provides an appropriate view of the Company's position. In all material respects, this management report is consistent with the annual financial statements, complies with German legal requirements and appropriately presents the opportunities and risks of future development. Our audit opinion on the management report does not cover the content of the statement on corporate governance referred to above. Pursuant to § 322 Abs. [paragraph] 3 Satz [sentence] 1 HGB, we declare that our audit has not led to any reservations relating to the legal compliance of the annual financial statements and of the management report. Basis for the Audit Opinions We conducted our audit of the annual financial statements and of the management report in accordance with § 317 HGB and the EU Audit Regulation (No. 537/2014, referred to subsequently as "EU Audit Regulation") in compliance with German Generally Accepted Standards for Financial Statement Audits promulgated by the Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer [Institute of Public Auditors in Germany] (IDW). Our responsibilities under those requirements and principles are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Financial Statements and of the Management Report" section of our auditor's report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the requirements of European law and German commercial and professional law, and we have fulfilled our other German professional responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. In addition, in accordance with Article 10 (2) point (f) of the EU Audit Regulation, we declare that we have not provided non-audit services prohibited under Article 5 (1) of the EU Audit Regulation. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinions on the annual financial statements and on the management report. Key Audit Matters in the Audit of the Annual Financial Statements Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the annual financial statements for the financial year from January 1 to December 31, 2019. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual financial statements as a whole, and in forming our audit opinion thereon; we do not provide a separate audit opinion on these matters. 29 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report In our view, the matter of most significance in our audit was as follows: 1 Recoverability of investements in affiliated companies Our presentation of this key audit matter has been structured as follows: Matter and issue Audit approach and findings Reference to further information Hereinafter we present the key audit matter: 1 Recoverability of investements in affiliated companies 1 Investments in affiliated companies amounting to EUR 739 million (11,2% of total assets) are reported under the "Financial Assets" balance sheet item in the annual financial statements of LANXESS AG. The investments in affiliated companies comprise the investment in LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, which holds further investments in turn. Investments in affiliated companies are measured in accordance with German commercial law at the lower of cost and fair value. The impairment testing of the shares in LANXESS Deutschland GmbH also takes into account the fair values of its indirect and direct investments, since these could have a material impact on the fair value of the shares in LANXESS Deutschland GmbH. The respective fair values of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH and its indirect and direct investments are determined if there are indications of possible impairment. For this purpose, the investments are reviewed to establish whether the carrying amount of the investment is not covered by the corresponding (share of) net assets of the company, the company has a history of making losses or there are other indicators which could result in the permanent impairment of the investment. The fair values for investments are generally calculated as the present values of the expected future cash flows derived from the planning projections prepared by the Company. The reviews for indications impairment and the fair values determined did not result in a need for any write-downs for the fiscal year. The outcome of the reviews and valuations depends in particular on planning projections, the estimation of future cash inflows as well as discount and growth rates, which are subject to material uncertainty. Against this background and in view of its material importance for LANXESS AG's assets, liabilities, and financial performance, this matter was of particular significance for our audit. 2 As part of our audit, we reviewed and evaluated the methodological procedure as adopted for the purposes of the impairment testing of the shares in LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, among other things. Using the annual financial statements of LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, we verified that the carrying amount of the investment in LANXESS Deutschland GmbH is covered by the company's net assets and that there is no history of making losses. In addition, we conducted interviews with the client, examined the documentation for matters that could result in the permanent impairment of the investment and also obtained information on this subject from the executive directors. We also inspected the planning projections for the various business areas at the level of LANXESS AG and verified that these contained no evidence for the permanent impairment of the investments either. We assessed the appropriateness of the future cash inflows used in the planning projections, among other things by comparing this data with the current budgets in the five-year plan approved by the executive directors, and reconciling it against general and sector-specific market expectations. Overall, the assumptions used by the executive directors are in line with our expectations. We also assessed the recoverability of the investments held by LANXESS Deutschland GmbH. For this purpose, we investigated whether the carrying amount of the investment is covered by the (share of) the net assets of the respective company. In the case of those companies with (a share of) net assets below the carrying amount 30 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report of the investment, a history of losses or other indicators that could result in the permanent impairment of the investment, we obtained the relevant determination of fair value for the investment and assessed whether the fair values were properly calculated and whether they affect the carrying amount of the investment in LANXESS Deutschland GmbH. In our view, on the basis of the available information, the procedures adopted by the executive directors for the purpose of the impairment testing of the shares in LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, including the measurement parameters applied and underlying measurement assumptions, are appropriate overall for the proper measurement of the investments in affiliated companies. 3 The Company's disclosures relating to the investments in affiliated companies are contained in the notes to the financial statements in the section entitled "Accounting Policies and Valuation Principles". Other Information The executive directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the [statement on corporate governance pursuant to § 289f HGB and § 315d HGB. The other information comprises the annual report - excluding cross-references to external information - with the exception of the audited annual financial statements, the audited management report and our auditor's report. Our audit opinions on the annual financial statements and on the management report do not cover the other information, and consequently we do not express an audit opinion or any other form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in so doing, to consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the annual financial statements, with the management report or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or

otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Responsibilities of the Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board for the Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report The executive directors are responsible for the preparation of the annual financial statements that comply, in all material respects, with the requirements of German commercial law, and that the annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and financial performance of the Company in compliance with German Legally Required Accounting Principles. In addition, the executive directors are responsible for such internal control as they, in accordance with German Legally Required Accounting Principles, have determined necessary to enable the preparation of annual financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the annual financial statements, the executive directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. They also have the responsibility for disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern. In addition, they are responsible for financial reporting based on the going concern basis of accounting, provided no actual or legal circumstances conflict therewith. Furthermore, the executive directors are responsible for the preparation of the management report that as a whole provides an appropriate view of the Company's position and is, in all material respects, consistent with the annual financial statements, complies with German legal requirements, and appropriately presents the opportunities and risks of future development. In addition, the executive directors are responsible for such arrangements and measures (systems) as they have considered necessary to enable the preparation of a management report that is in accordance with the applicable German legal requirements, and to be able to provide sufficient appropriate evidence for the assertions in the management report. The supervisory board is responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process for the preparation of the annual financial statements and of the management report. 31 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Financial Statements and of the Management Report Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the annual financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and whether the management report as a whole provides an appropriate view of the Company's position and, in all material respects, is consistent with the annual financial statements and the knowledge obtained in the audit, complies with the German legal requirements and appropriately presents the opportunities and risks of future development, as well as to issue an auditor's report that includes our audit opinions on the annual financial statements and on the management report. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with § 317 HGB and the EU Audit Regulation and in compliance with German Generally Accepted Standards for Financial Statement Audits promulgated by the Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer (IDW) will always detect a material misstatement. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these annual financial statements and this management report. We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the annual financial statements and of the management report, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinions. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit of the annual financial statements and of arrangements and measures (systems) relevant to the audit of the management report in order

to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an audit opinion on the effectiveness of these systems of the Company.

to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an audit opinion on the effectiveness of these systems of the Company. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used by the executive directors and the reasonableness of estimates made by the executive directors and related disclosures. Conclude on the appropriateness of the executive directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in the auditor's report to the related disclosures in the annual financial statements and in the management report or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our respective audit opinions. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to be able to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the annual financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the annual financial statements present the underlying transactions and events in a manner that the annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the

assets, liabilities, financial position and financial performance of the Company in compliance with German Legally Required Accounting Principles. 32 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG Content Income Statement Statement of Financial Position Notes to the Annual Financial Statements Auditor's Report Evaluate the consistency of the management report with the annual financial statements, its conformity with German law, and the view of the Company's position it provides.

Perform audit procedures on the prospective information presented by the executive directors in the management report. On the basis of sufficient appropriate audit evidence we evaluate, in particular, the significant assumptions used by the executive directors as a basis for the prospective information, and evaluate the proper derivation of the prospective information from these assumptions. We do not express a separate audit opinion on the prospective information and on the assumptions used as a basis. There is a substantial unavoidable risk that future events will differ materially from the prospective information. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with the relevant independence requirements, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, the related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the annual financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter. OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS Further Information pursuant to Article 10 of the EU Audit Regulation We were elected as auditor by the annual general meeting on May 23, 2019. We were engaged by the supervisory board on August 2, 2019. We have been the auditor of the LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, Cologne, without interruption since the financial year 2014. We declare that the audit opinions expressed in this auditor's report are consistent with the additional report to the audit committee pursuant to Article 11 of the EU Audit Regulation (long-form audit report). GERMAN PUBLIC AUDITOR ­RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ENGAGEMENT The German Public Auditor responsible for the engagement is Jörg Sechser." Cologne, February 28, 2020 PricewaterhouseCoopers Aktiengesellschaft Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Jörg Sechser ppa. Martin Krug German Public Auditor German Public Auditor 33 Annual Financial Statements 2019 | LANXESS AG PUBLISHER LANXESS AG 50569 Cologne www.lanxess.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lanxess AG published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:16:18 UTC 0 Latest news on LANXESS 03:17a LANXESS : Financial Statement of LANXESS AG PU 03/10 LANXESS : decides to buy back shares PU 03/10 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LANXESS decides on share buy-back program with a to.. EQ 03/06 LANXESS : annual earnings release 03/06 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W.. PU 03/06 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W.. EQ 03/03 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W.. PU 03/03 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W.. EQ 02/28 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W.. PU 02/28 LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W.. EQ Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 7 161 M EBIT 2019 544 M Net income 2019 272 M Debt 2019 2 022 M Yield 2019 2,36% P/E ratio 2019 13,3x P/E ratio 2020 11,2x EV / Sales2019 0,79x EV / Sales2020 0,72x Capitalization 3 633 M Chart LANXESS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LANXESS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 63,56 € Last Close Price 41,54 € Spread / Highest target 112% Spread / Average Target 53,0% Spread / Lowest Target 32,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LANXESS -30.56% 4 114 BASF SE -31.39% 48 067 SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 2.92% 45 095 DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. -40.62% 28 185 ROYAL DSM -13.87% 19 433 GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT -20.14% 13 264