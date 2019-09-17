Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS

(LXS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lanxess : High performance wheel solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:07am EDT
  • Adiprene LFM C525 wheel performs as well as the highest industry standard
  • Generating less internal heat while in operation
  • LANXESS Urethane Systems wheel model supports the evaluation of Adiprene LFM C525 in different wheel designs and load/speed conditions

Cologne - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS recently launched the new system Adiprene LFM C525 cured with Vibracure 2101 developed for the most challenging wheel applications. This MDI polycaprolactone based prepolymer offers excellent performance and great dynamics such as high tear strength, outstanding fatigue and abrasion resistance. To demonstrate the performance and reliability of this differentiated system to the market, LANXESS undertook testing comparing the material with the highest industry standard utilized in polyurethane wheels.

Proven performance and value creation

Adiprene Low Free (LF) MDI C525 is a polycaprolactone based prepolymer with a level of free MDI less than 1%. When cured with Vibracure 2101, the system delivers a 96 Shore A material. Lower hardness elastomers are also possible with variants of Vibracure 2101. Tests were carried out at different loads, speeds and wheel geometries and followed ISO industry standards. In conclusion the system has proven to perform as good as the highest performance industry standard, delivering great dynamics but also a lower rolling resistance allowing energy savings. In addition to the excellent performance Adiprene LFM C525 prepolymer is easy to process, requiring on average 16-24 hours at 115-120 °C post cure time, and it is stable at room temperature for ca. 36 month.

A differentiated low free MDI based solution

This PU system is a unique LANXESS solution, whereby the LF isocyanate technology facilitates the use of this differentiated curative. The LF technology avoids the 'starring' effect which creates 'star' shaped crystals within the elastomer due to curative precipitation. Along with easier handling and excellent performance, the LF technology also brings unsurpassed health and safety conditions to the processor.

A complete solution for the wheel industry

Understanding the complexity of different wheel applications, LANXESS has developed other LF MDI polycaprolactone systems based on different curative combination allowing to reach hardness from 88 to 96 Shore A. Through many years of technical experience related to PU formulations specific to wheel applications, LANXESS has developed a predictive wheel model tool, that will predict with good accuracy the wheel performance within the final application. Therefore LANXESS can support its customers in evaluating Adiprene LFM C525 in different wheel designs and/or different load/speed conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements
This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,400 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 60 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 08:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANXESS
04:15aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
04:07aLANXESS : High performance wheel solution
PU
09/16LANXESS : commissions two additional production lines for composite material Tep..
PU
09/16LANXESS : again included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices with top rankings
PU
09/13LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
09/03LANXESS : right chemistry for complementary materials
AQ
09/02LANXESS : Systems for surface design and finishing
PU
08/29LANXESS : at the All China Leather Exhibition, September 3-5, 2019, Shanghai, Ch..
AQ
08/29LANXESS : Sustainable products and systems for the leather industry
PU
08/28LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 175 M
EBIT 2019 566 M
Net income 2019 300 M
Debt 2019 2 077 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 5 011 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 60,80  €
Last Close Price 57,40  €
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS42.54%5 511
BASF SE8.73%66 877
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-31.93%54 823
ROYAL DSM51.67%21 452
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT13.64%15 114
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG9.86%12 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group