Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS

(LXS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lanxess : second-quarter touch better-than-expected, keeps outlook despite weaker economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 01:32am EDT
A logo of Lanxess is seen next to dark clouds at Cologne Bonn airport

(Reuters) - German specialty chemicals group Lanxess reported a slightly better-than-expected second-quarter core profit on Friday and said it kept its 2019 outlook despite "economically uncertain times."

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items came in at 286 million euros (£262.16 million) in the second quarter, slightly above 283 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

The company said sales volumes declined in the Engineering Materials and Specialty Additives segments due in particular to the weak demand from the automotive industry, but that could be nearly offset by favourable exchange rates and its overall balanced portfolio.

Second-quarter sales came in at 1.81 billion euros, broadly in line with company provided consensus of 1.82 billion euros.

Lanxess, whose products include construction pigments and engineering plastics, confirmed its full-year forecast for EBITDA at 1.0 billion euros to 1.05 billion euros.

The company said it expected earnings to be slightly weaker in the third quarter and somewhat better in the fourth quarter compared with previous year periods.

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LANXESS
01:40aLANXESS : remains on track after a stable second quarter
PU
01:32aLANXESS : second-quarter touch better-than-expected, keeps outlook despite weake..
RE
08/01LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
08/01Evonik confirms 2019 outlook despite 'gloomy' economy, weaker second-quarter
RE
07/25BASF to stick to investment plans after profit warning
RE
07/23LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
07/16CHANGING HABITS : China's pig farms clean up to beat swine fever
RE
07/15LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
07/11LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
07/11LANXESS : addresses the topics of new mobility urbanization and digitalization a..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 224 M
EBIT 2019 568 M
Net income 2019 298 M
Debt 2019 2 015 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 4 743 M
Chart LANXESS
Duration : Period :
Lanxess Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 59,57  €
Last Close Price 54,38  €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS34.93%5 248
BASF SE0.50%61 127
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-32.36%53 584
ROYAL DSM61.18%22 053
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT14.77%15 134
SASOL LIMITED-24.59%13 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group