LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kennedyplatz 1 Postal code: 50569 City: Cologne

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway

City of registered office, country: Oslo , Norway

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 5.16 % 0.001963455889 % 5.16 % 87447852 Previous notification 4.79 % 0.06 % 4.84 % /

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005470405 4508410 0 5.16 % 0.00 % Total 4508410 5.16 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 1717 0 % Total 1717 0.001963455889 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) State of Norway % % % Norges Bank 5.16 % % 5.16 %

