Lanxess : CEO confirms chemical makers' outlook

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Lanxess
confirmed the German speciality chemicals maker's
outlook in a German newspaper interview but warned that the year
was far from over yet.
In May the company cut its full-year outlook, warning that
the impact of the pandemic was likely to intensify. It forecast
full-year EBITDA of between 800 million and 900 million euros
($907.36 million - $1.02 billion), compared to its March
forecast of 900 million to 1.0 billion euros.
"Everyone understands that there is more uncertainty
surrounding a forecast at the moment. We have an order book for
two months and therefore some clarity," Matthias Zachert told
newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview
published on Tuesday.
"That's why I can now, in July, confirm our forecast again.
There's no reason at the moment to question it. But the year is
still long and coronavirus has already brought many surprises."
Lanxess, whose ingredients are used in surface
disinfectants, hand sanitizers and soaps, said in May that
growth in its consumer protection and speciality additives
segments helped mitigate the impact of the outbreak in the first
quarter.
Asked how long Lanxess would suffer under the
coronavirus-induced weakness in the automobile industry, upon
which around 20% of Lanxess's revenues depend, he said: "We
expect the automotive industry in Europe to only recover
gradually in the short-term. It will take until 2023/2024 to
return to the 2018 level. That will be a long dry spell."
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)