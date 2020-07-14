Log in
Lanxess : CEO confirms chemical makers' outlook

07/14/2020 | 02:41am EDT

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Lanxess confirmed the German speciality chemicals maker's outlook in a German newspaper interview but warned that the year was far from over yet.

In May the company cut its full-year outlook, warning that the impact of the pandemic was likely to intensify. It forecast full-year EBITDA of between 800 million and 900 million euros ($907.36 million - $1.02 billion), compared to its March forecast of 900 million to 1.0 billion euros.

"Everyone understands that there is more uncertainty surrounding a forecast at the moment. We have an order book for two months and therefore some clarity," Matthias Zachert told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.

"That's why I can now, in July, confirm our forecast again. There's no reason at the moment to question it. But the year is still long and coronavirus has already brought many surprises."

Lanxess, whose ingredients are used in surface disinfectants, hand sanitizers and soaps, said in May that growth in its consumer protection and speciality additives segments helped mitigate the impact of the outbreak in the first quarter.

Asked how long Lanxess would suffer under the coronavirus-induced weakness in the automobile industry, upon which around 20% of Lanxess's revenues depend, he said: "We expect the automotive industry in Europe to only recover gradually in the short-term. It will take until 2023/2024 to return to the 2018 level. That will be a long dry spell."

($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 231 M 7 066 M 7 066 M
Net income 2020 502 M 569 M 569 M
Net Debt 2020 1 426 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,42x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 4 272 M 4 856 M 4 845 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 14 327
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart LANXESS AG
Duration : Period :
Lanxess AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 51,80 €
Last Close Price 49,48 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS AG-17.29%4 856
BASF SE-24.20%52 039
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.6.30%48 334
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-18.19%38 334
ROYAL DSM N.V.10.77%24 326
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-19.14%13 260
