Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lanxess AG    LXS   DE0005470405

LANXESS AG

(LXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lanxess : Virtual LANXESS Annual Stockholders Meeting to take place on August 27 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 10:44am EDT
Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will hold its Annual Stockholders' Meeting on August 27, 2020. Due to the corona pandemic, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of LANXESS have decided to hold the Annual Stockholders' Meeting in virtual form instead of physical presence. The protection of the health of employees, stockholders and the service providers involved is a top priority for LANXESS.

Registered stockholders can submit their questions in advance and follow the event online. They can exercise their voting rights by postal vote and proxy until the online voting starts via the LANXESS Stockholders' Portal. Stockholders will receive the login data for the Portal in advance by mail.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of LANXESS AG have also confirmed their dividend proposal of March 11, 2020. They continue to propose a dividend of EUR 0.95 per share to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting. This would be around 6 percent more than in the previous year.

Disclaimer

Lanxess AG published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 14:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LANXESS AG
10:39aLANXESS : Virtual LANXESS Annual Stockholders' Meeting to take place on August 2..
PU
07:58aLANXESS AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:00aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/29LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/26LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/24LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/22LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/18LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/17LANXESS AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/12LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 229 M 6 988 M 6 988 M
Net income 2020 473 M 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2020 1 441 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 4 055 M 4 563 M 4 549 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 14 327
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart LANXESS AG
Duration : Period :
Lanxess AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LANXESS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 51,47 €
Last Close Price 46,96 €
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthias Zachert Chairman-Management Board
Matthias L. Wolfgruber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Pontzen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Czaplik Member-Supervisory Board
Theo H. Walthie Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LANXESS AG-21.50%4 563
BASF SE-25.94%51 557
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.44%48 586
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-17.24%38 987
ROYAL DSM N.V.6.12%23 538
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-20.52%13 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group