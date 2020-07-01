Lanxess : Virtual LANXESS Annual Stockholders Meeting to take place on August 27 2020

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will hold its Annual Stockholders' Meeting on August 27, 2020. Due to the corona pandemic, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of LANXESS have decided to hold the Annual Stockholders' Meeting in virtual form instead of physical presence. The protection of the health of employees, stockholders and the service providers involved is a top priority for LANXESS.



Registered stockholders can submit their questions in advance and follow the event online. They can exercise their voting rights by postal vote and proxy until the online voting starts via the LANXESS Stockholders' Portal. Stockholders will receive the login data for the Portal in advance by mail.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of LANXESS AG have also confirmed their dividend proposal of March 11, 2020. They continue to propose a dividend of EUR 0.95 per share to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting. This would be around 6 percent more than in the previous year.



Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lanxess AG published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 14:43:02 UTC