Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture : (1) PROPOSED CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS; (2) PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR; AND (3) NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt about this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*, you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed form of proxy and reply slip to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* 蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1533) PROPOSED CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS; PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR; AND NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC is set out on pages 11 to 13 of this circular. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, please complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to Union Registrars Limited (for holders of H Shares) and the head office of the Company in the PRC (for holders of A Shares) by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5 December 2019 or not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person or by post. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, please complete the enclosed reply slip and return the same to Union Registrars Limited (for holders of H Shares) or the head office of the Company in the PRC (for holders of A Shares) on or before Saturday, 16 November 2019. * For identification purpose only 18 October 2019 CONTENTS Pages DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . 11 - i - DEFINITIONS The following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: "A Share(s)" Renminbi-denominated ordinary share(s) of the Company of RMB1.00 each, all of which are issued in the PRC, subscribed in Renminbi and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002910) "A Share Offering" the Company's initial public offering of 46,840,000 A Shares listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which has completed on 31 October 2017 "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time "Board" the board of directors of the Company "Company" Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (蘭州莊園牧場股份 有限公司), a joint stock company established in the PRC with limited liability and the H Shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1533) "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "EGM" the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting or any adjourned meeting to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC "H Share(s)" overseas-listed foreign share(s) in the share capital of the company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Latest Practicable Date" 11 October 2019, being the latest practicable day prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China; for the purposes of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Proceeds" the proceeds raised from the A Share Offering "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency in the PRC For identification purpose only - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Shares" shares in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, comprising the Company's A Shares and H Shares "Shareholder(s)" the holder of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* 蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) Executive Directors: Mr. Ma Hongfu Mr. Wang Guofu Mr. Chen Yuhai Ms. Zhang Qianyu Non-executive Directors: Mr. Yap Kean Chong Mr. Song Xiaopeng Independent Non-executive Directors: Ms. Liu Zhijun Mr. Zhao Xinmin Mr. Wong Cho Hang Stanley To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, (Stock Code: 1533) Registered office in the PRC: Sanjiaocheng Village Sanjiaocheng Town Yuzhong County Lanzhou, Gansu PRC Principal place of business and head office in the PRC: 25th-26th Floors, Block B Shanghui Building of Gansu Province No. 601, Yanyuan Road Chengguan District Lanzhou City, Gansu Province PRC Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Units 3306-12, 33/F Shui On Centre Nos. 6-8 Harbour Road Wanchai, Hong Kong 18 October 2019 PROPOSED CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS; PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR; AND NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

For identification purpose only - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 1. INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 19 September 2019 in relation to, among other things, the proposed change of use of proceeds and the proposed appointment of auditor. The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information on, among other things, considering and approving (a) the proposed change of use of proceeds; (b) the proposed appointment of auditor; and (c) other matters contained in the notice of EGM, so that the Shareholders may make an informed decision on voting in respect of the resolutions to be tabled at the EGM. 2. PROPOSED CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS Original intended use of the Proceeds from the A Share Offering and its status of utilization As disclosed in the prospectus on Initial Public Offering of A Shares of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. （《蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司首次公開發行A股股票招股說 明書》）, the projects funded with the proceeds from the A Share Offering are as follows: Amount of Entity in charge of Total investment No. Project name project implementation investment with Proceeds (RMB0'000) (RMB0'000) 1 Construction project of Six pastures of the 47,631.29 26,019.33 a dairy farm for Company 10,000 imported fine-breeddairy cows 2 Construction project of The Company 11,114.88 3,500.00 milk vending Qinghaihu Dairy Co., 5,975.62 1,431.04 machines and Ltd.* (青海青海湖乳 ancillary facilities 業有限責任公司) Sub-total 17,090.50 4,931.04 Total 64,721.79 30,950.37 For identification purpose only - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD On 26 July 2018, the Company convened the sixth meeting of the third session of the Board and the fourth meeting of the third session of the Supervisory Committee, at both of which the resolution on the change of partial use of the Proceeds for acquisition of the equity interests in Xi'an Dongfang Dairy Co., Ltd. 《( 關於變更部分募集資金用途用於收購西安東方乳業有限公司 股權的議案》) was considered and passed. The Company has changed the use of a total of RMB150,000,000 including RMB100,591,214.95 in the "contruction project of a dairy farm for 10,000 imported fine-breeddairy cows" and RMB49,408,785.05 in the "construction project of milk vending machines and ancillary facilities" in the investment projects of the Proceeds to the acquisition of 82% equity interests in Xi'an Dongfang Dairy Co., Ltd.* (西安東方乳業有限公司, "Dongfang Dairy"), an affiliated company of the Company. Upon completion of this transaction, the Company will in aggregate hold 100% equity interests in Dongfang Dairy. The independent directors and the continuous supervision institution have issued independent opinions and verification opinions on this change of partial use of the Proceeds by the Company respectively: agreeing on the matters on this change of partial use of the Proceeds by the Company for the acquisition of 82% equity interests in Dongfang Dairy. The Company convened the second extraordinary general meeting for 2018 on 26 September 2018, at which the relevant matters including the "resolution on acquisition of the equity interests in Xi'an Dongfang Dairy Co., Ltd." were considered and passed. On 1 November 2018, Dongfang Dairy completed the procedures for the industrial and commercial registration of changes for this change of equity interests and obtained the replaced business license issued by the competent industry and commerce administration department. After the completion of above-mentioned change of the use of the proceeds, the balance of the Proceeds of RMB159,503,700 and the interest income was used for the " construction project of a dairy farm for 10,000 imported fine-breed dairy cows". According to the progress of implementing the "construction project of a dairy farm for 10,000 imported fine-breed dairy cows" in the investment projects of the Proceeds and taking into account the population of the existing livestock cows, the allocation status and the future development planning of the Company, the Company paid a purchase price of RMB53.40 million to a third-party supplier, Beijing Tianmuda Import and Export Co., Ltd.* (北京天牧達進出口有限公司), in November 2018 for the imported cows under the purchase contract signed by both parties which was used for the introduction of imported Holstein cattle. Up to now, the cows purchased have not yet been delivered to the breeding pastures of the Company and will be ready for the intended use (milk production) only after a certain breeding period upon their arrival at the breeding pastures. As at 31 August 2019, the Company had utilized RMB203,400,000 out of the Proceeds, the net interest income from the Proceeds after deduction of handling charges was RMB927,461, and the balance of the Proceeds unutilized (including interests) was RMB107,031,161, of which RMB100,000,000 was used as temporary liquid funds and the balance of the remaining Proceeds deposited in the special account was RMB7,031,161. For identification purpose only - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds The Board proposed to change the original project invested by the Proceeds, being the "construction project of a dairy farm for 10,000 imported fine-breed dairy cows", to the "recycling industrial park project of a dairy farm for 10,000 dairy cows in Jinchuan District", and the Proceeds involved were approximately RMB107,031,161 (the "Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds") which is subject to the approval of the Shareholders. The entities in charge of implementation of the projects invested by the Proceeds before the change were six farms that have been invested, constructed and put into use before the A Share Offering of the Company, namely Linxia County Ruiyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (臨夏縣瑞園牧場有限公司, "Linxia Ruiyuan"), Linxia County Ruian Pasture Co., Ltd.* (臨夏縣瑞安牧業有限公司, "Linxia Ruian"), Yuzhong Ruifeng Pasture Co., Ltd.* (榆中瑞豐牧場有限公司, "Yuzhong Ruifeng"), Lanzhou Ruixing Farming Co., Ltd.* (蘭州瑞興牧業有限公司, "Lanzhou Ruixing"), Wuwei Ruida Pasture Co., Ltd.* (武威瑞達牧場有限公司, "Wuwei Ruida") and Ningxia Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (寧夏莊園牧場有限公司, "Ningxia Zhuangyuan"), and the entity in charge of implementation of the projects invested by the Proceeds after the change is Gansu Ruijia Farming Co., Ltd.* (甘肅瑞嘉牧業有限公司, "Ruijia Farming"), a wholly-owned subsidiary and a subordinate farm of the Company. As the projects before and after the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds are the farming of and the construction of pastures for 10,000 dairy cows, the use of the Proceeds do not change substantially and is consistent with the Company's principal business and development plan. Since Ruijia Farming has not yet reached the expected condition for use, the Company intends to use part of the proceeds for project construction, of which RMB57,031,200 was used for construction work and RMB50,000,000 was used for the subsequent purchase and breeding of dairy cows. For identification purpose only - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The use of the Proceeds before and after the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds in projects funded by the Proceeds is as follows: Name of projects Amount of funded by the Implementation investment with the Changes proceeds entities proceeds (RMB) Before the Construction project Six farms of the 160,431,161 Proposed of a dairy farm for Company Change of Use 10,000 imported of Proceeds fine-breed dairy cows After the Construction project Wuwei Ruida, 53,400,000 Proposed of a dairy farm for Lanzhou Ruixing and Change of Use 10,000 imported Linxia Ruian of Proceeds fine-breed dairy cows Recycling Industrial Ruijia Farming 107,031,161 Park Project of a Dairy Farm for 10,000 Dairy Cows in Jinchuan District Reasons for the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds In April 2018, our subsidiary, Ningxia Zhuangyuan, received the Notice on Closure and Relocation of Farms in the Animal and Poultry Forbidden Areas, and the Litong District Implementation Plan for Closure or Relocation of Farms (Communities) in the Animal and Poultry Forbidden Areas, issued by the People's Government of Litong District, Wuzhong City. To further promote the feedback rectification opinions of the inspector from the Central Environmental Protection Inspection Team, control the pollution of animal and poultry breeding, and protect the ecological environment, the core dairy breeding area in Jinyin Beach, where Ningxia Zhuangyuan is located, has been included in the Animal and Poultry Breeding Forbidden Areas and the scope of closure and relocation. Ningxia Zhuangyuan is one of the joint pastures of the Company and one of the implementation entities of the " construction project of a dairy farm for 10,000 imported fine-breed dairy cows" to be invested by the Proceeds. As the investment attraction project of the local government, Ningxia Zhuangyuan, has been included in the forbidden areas, resulting in less venues for cow breeding undertaken by the implementation entities proposed upon the A Share Offering, it is necessary to acquire new land for breeding. Therefore, the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds is an adjustment due to the actual conditions that the original implementation entity, Ningxia Zhuangyuan, has been included in the forbidden areas and cannot conduct dairy farming. Therefore, it is beneficial to further promote the fund raising and investment projects. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Since the occurrence of the melamine incident, in order to strengthen the Company's product quality control and ensure a clean, sanitary and fresh raw milk supply, the Company has successively invested in the construction of eight standardized breeding pastures in Gansu, Qinghai and Ningxia. Certain pastures adopted the joint breeding mode, namely the "company farmer + base" mode, and established standard large-scale breeding pastures responsible for professional management of breeding. Milk producers shall sign an agreement for entry into the pastures and strictly execute the standard management mode of the Company. Since the implementation of the joint breeding mode, the breeding level and work enthusiasm of the contracted milk producers have been improved, and no major raw milk quality accidents have occurred so far, which has guaranteed the supply of raw milk produced by the Company and also integrated the local breeding resources, increased the income of dairy farmers and promoted local economic development. In order to ensure the implementation of the construction project of a dairy farm for 10,000 imported fine-breed dairy cows, in early 2018, the Company changed the breeding mode of Wuwei Ruida from the original joint breeding into self-breeding. In view of the sound effects and positive meaning brought to poverty alleviation of joint breeding, the Company will retain the joint breeding mode for certain of its pastures (Yuzhong Ruifeng, Linxia Ruian) in the future. Due to the fact that the associated pastures cannot undertake self-owned dairy breeding and the future operation planning of the Company, the Company needs to add new breeding lands to ensure the smooth implementation of the original fund raising and investment project, so as to intend to conduct this change of the fund raising and investment projects. In addition, the Company's subsidiary, Qinghai Shengyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (青島聖源牧 場有限公司, "Qinghai Shengyuan") received the Notice of Closure within a time limit issued by the Huangyuan County People's Government in April 2019. According to relevant requirements of the Notice of the General Office of Xining City People's Government on Printing and Distributing the Relocation Plan of the Farms along the Huangshui River in Xining City (Ning Zheng Ban [2016] No. 107), Ordinance on Pollution Prevention and Control in Huangshui Watershed of Qinghai Province, Ordinance on Water Pollution Prevention and Control in Qinghai Province, Work Plan of Water Pollution Prevention and Control in Qinghai Province, the Notice of the General Office of Xining City People's Government on Printing and Distributing the Delimitation Plan for Forbidden Areas & Restriction Areas for Animal and Poultry Breeding in Xining City (Trial) (Ning Zheng Ban [2017] No. 143) and the Delimitation Plan of Forbidden Areas, Restricted Areas and Breeding Areas for Animal and Poultry Breeding in Huangyuan County (Yuan Zheng Ban [2016] No. 163), the breeding area of Qinghai Shengyuan has been delimitated into forbidden areas for animal and poultry and included in the range of closure and relocation. In view of the actual conditions that Qinghai Shengyuan and Ningxia Zhuangyuan have been closed and relocated due to being delimitated into forbidden areas successively for the environmental protection requirements, in order to cope with the relocation risk of other breeding pastures of the Company caused by the new environmental protection requirements and smoothly promote the implementation of the previous fund raising and investment project, the Company intends to change the implementation entity of the project into Ruijia Farming, a wholly-owned subsidiary located in a standardized and large-scale industrial park beyond the forbidden area. The Board has considered the impact of the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds on the Group's business and believes that, in view of the Group's operation and business updates and For identification purpose only - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the reasons and benefits for the "recycling industrial park project of a dairy farm for 10,000 dairy cows in Jinchuan District", the reallocation of part of the unutilised Proceeds will facilitate efficient allocation of financial resources and strengthen the future development of the Group, and it is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The "recycling industrial park project of a dairy farm for 10,000 dairy cows in Jinchuan District" and the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds are not inter-conditional. If the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeds is not approved by the Shareholders at the EGM, (i) the "recycling industrial park project of a dairy farm for 10,000 dairy cows in Jinchuan District" will be then funded by the other internal resources of the Company; and (ii) the Company will look for other suitable investment opportunities to ensure efficiency use of the proceeds and to safeguard the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. As at the Latest Practicable Date, save as those related to the ordinary business of the Group, the Company does not have any other funding needs. 3. PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR Ruihua Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) ("Ruihua") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 19 September 2019. Ruihua has confirmed in writing that there are no matters in relation to its resignation as the auditor of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The Board has also confirmed that there are no disagreements or outstanding matters between the Company and Ruihua, and the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. The Board has resolved, following the recommendation from the audit committee of the Company, to appoint WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP ("DAXIN") as the new auditor of the Company to fill the vacancy and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. In this regard, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the EGM to approve the appointment of DAXIN as the auditor of the Company which will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. 4. THE EGM A notice convening the EGM to be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC, is set out on pages 11 to 13 of this circular. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, please complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to Union Registrars Limited (for holders of H Shares) and the head office of the Company in the PRC (for holders of A Shares) - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5 December 2019 or not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof in person or by post. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, please complete the enclosed reply slip and return the same to Union Registrars Limited (for holders of H Shares) or the head office of the Company in the PRC (for holders of A Shares) on or before Saturday, 16 November 2019. 5. RECOMMENDATION The Board considers that all resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends that the Shareholders vote in favor of all the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. 6. VOTING BY POLL According to the Listing Rules, any vote in the EGM must be taken by poll. By order of the Board of Directors Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* Ma Hongfu Chairman * For identification purpose only - 10 - NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* 蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock Code: 1533) NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC for the purposes of considering, approving and authorizing the following matters: Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 18 October 2019 (the "Circular") unless otherwise specified. Please refer to the Circular for details of the proposed resolutions. AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the resolution with regard to the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeeds. To consider and approve the resolution with regard to the appointment of WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's auditors for the year 2019. By order of the Board Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* Ma Hongfu Chairman Lanzhou, the PRC, 18 October 2019 For identification purpose only - 11 - NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notes: 1. In order to determine the H shareholders who are entitled to attend the EGM, the register of members for H shares of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 6 November 2019 to Friday, 6 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares can be registered. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. H shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote on their behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. In order to be valid, the proxy form must be deposited by hand or by post, to the Company's H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5 December 2019 or not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof or not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for taking the poll. If the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority shall be deposited at the same time as mentioned in the proxy form. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should they so wish. Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identity documents when attending the EGM. H shareholders who intend to attend the EGM should complete and return the reply slip to the Company's H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong by hand or by post to Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong on or before Saturday, 16 November 2019. In accordance with the requirements of Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting shall be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Therefore, according to Article 86 of the articles of association of the Company, a poll will be demanded by the chairman of the EGM so that all resolutions set out in this notice of EGM will be decided on a poll. 