Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture : Announcement in relation to the Administrative Penalty Decision received by a wholly-owned subsidiary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* 蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司 (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock code: 1533) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This announcement is made by Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (蘭州莊園牧場股份 有限公司) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. By Order of the Board Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* 蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司 Ma Hongfu Chairman of the Board Lanzhou, the PRC, 10 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ma Hongfu, Mr. Wang Guofu, Mr. Chen Yuhai and Ms. Zhang Qianyu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yap Kean Chong and Mr. Song Xiaopeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Liu Zhijun, Mr. Zhao Xinmin and Mr. Wong Cho Hang Stanley. * For identification purposes only - 1 - Securities Code: 002910 Short Name of Securities: Zhuangyuan Pasture Number of Announcement: 2019-072 Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* Announcement in relation to the Administrative Penalty Decision received by a wholly-owned subsidiary The Company and all members of the Board of Directors guarantee the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of the announcement, and there are no false records, misleading statements or major omissions. Lanzhou Ruixing Farming Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司) (the "Company"), received the Administrative Penalty Decision (Yong Huan Fa Zi [2019] No. 29) issued by Yongdeng Branch of Lanzhou Ecology and Environment Bureau on 8 October 2019, major terms of which are as follows: Major Terms of the Administrative Penalty Decision To Lanzhou Ruixing Farming Co., Ltd.: The Yongdeng Branch of Lanzhou Ecology and Environment Bureau (the "Bureau") investigated Lanzhou Ruixing Farming Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on 20 June 2019, and found that the following practices of the Company violated environmental laws: the livestock and poultry breeding wastes discharged to the environment exceed national or local pollutant discharge standards. The facts mentioned above are supported by the on-site inspection transcript, investigation and inquiry transcript, on-site photo, and monitoring report of Yongdeng Branch of Lanzhou Ecology and Environment Bureau. The practices of the Company mentioned above violated the requirements of Article 20 of the Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Pollution Caused by Large-scale Breeding of Livestock and Poultry 《( 畜禽規模養殖污染防治條例》), namely the treated livestock and poultry breeding wastes discharged to the environment shall meet national and local pollutant discharge standards and total quantity control indicators. The livestock and poultry breeding wastes shall not be directly discharged to the environment before they are treated. The Bureau informed the Company by issuing the Administrative Penalty Decision (Yong Huan Fa Gao Zi [2019] No. 29) on 11 September 2019 that the Company had the right to defense and the right to apply for a hearing. However, the Company did not file a statement of defense and make a hearing application within the prescribed period. - 2 - According to Article 41 of the Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Pollution Caused by Large-scale Breeding of Livestock and Poultry 《( 畜禽規模養殖污染防治條例》), for discharged livestock and poultry breeding wastes that do not meet national or local pollutant discharge standards or total quantity control indicators, or livestock and poultry breeding wastes directly discharged to the environment without harmless treatment, the environmental protection department of the local people's government at the county level or above may order it to make rectification within the prescribed period and impose a fine of not more than RMB50,000. After the environmental protection department of the local people's government at the county level or above making the decision to order the company to make rectification within the prescribed period, it shall verify the implementation of the corrective measures together with the agriculture, animal husbandry and other relevant departments of the people's government a the same level timely, and announce the verification results to the public. As the Company has made rectification timely and no serious consequence was caused, the Bureau decided to impose the following administrative penalties on the Company after discussion at the case review meeting: Order the Company to correct the illegal practices immediately; Impose a fine of RMB49,000.00. The fine shall be transferred to the special account for remittance of non-tax income of Yongdeng Finance Bureau within 15 days from the date on which the penalty decision is received. If the fine is not transferred within the prescribed period, the Bureau may impose additional fines equal to 3% of the fine on a daily basis in accordance with the first paragraph of Article 51 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Administrative Penalty. If the Company refuses to accept the penalty decision, it may make an application to Lanzhou Ecology and Environment Bureau or the People's Government of Yongdeng for reconsideration within 60 days from the date on which the penalty decision is received. It may also directly file a lawsuit with the people's court within six months. Applying for administrative reconsideration or filing an administrative lawsuit has no effect on the execution of the administrative penalty decision. If the Company dose not apply for administrative reconsideration, file an administrative lawsuit, and fail to perform the penalty decision within the prescribed period, the Bureau will make an application to the people's court for enforcement according to law. - 3 - Impact on the Company Lanzhou Ruixing Farming Co., Ltd. will pay the fine in time and in full according to the requirements of the penalty decision. The incident has no material adverse impact on the production, operation, financial condition and operating results of the Company. Currently, the Company has made comprehensive rectification to the above-mentioned practices that violated the Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Pollution Caused by Large-scale Breeding of Livestock and Poultry 《( 畜禽規模養殖污染防治條例》) according to the requirements of relevant departments, and carried out self-inspection on environmental protection. The Company will further strengthen its management of environmental protection and fulfill its responsibility for environmental protection appropriately. The Company hereby informs the investors that Securities Times, China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Daily and the website of CNINFO (www.cninfo.com.cn) are all the Company's designated information disclosure media. All of the information of the Company in the announcements published by the Company on the above media shall prevail. Investors are advised to pay attention to the subsequent announcement(s) and the investment risks. The Board of Directors of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* 10 October 2019 For identification purposes only - 4 - Attachments Original document

