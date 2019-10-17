Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture : NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*

蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1533)

NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC for the purposes of considering, approving and authorizing the following matters:

Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 18 October 2019 (the "Circular") unless otherwise specified. Please refer to the Circular for details of the proposed resolutions.

AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the resolution with regard to the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeeds. To consider and approve the resolution with regard to the appointment of WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's auditors for the year 2019.

By order of the Board

Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*

Ma Hongfu

Chairman

Lanzhou, the PRC, 18 October 2019