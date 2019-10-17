Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture : NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
10/17/2019 | 05:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*
蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1533)
NOTICE OF THE 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the EGM of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC for the purposes of considering, approving and authorizing the following matters:
Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 18 October 2019 (the "Circular") unless otherwise specified. Please refer to the Circular for details of the proposed resolutions.
AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the resolution with regard to the Proposed Change of Use of Proceeeds.
To consider and approve the resolution with regard to the appointment of WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's auditors for the year 2019.
By order of the Board
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*
Ma Hongfu
Chairman
Lanzhou, the PRC, 18 October 2019
Notes:
1. In order to determine the H shareholders who are entitled to attend the EGM, the register of members for H shares of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 6 November 2019 to Friday, 6 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares can be registered. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar and
transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. H shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.
Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote on their behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
In order to be valid, the proxy form must be deposited by hand or by post, to the Company's H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5 December 2019 or not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof or not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for taking the poll. If the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority shall be deposited at the same time as mentioned in the proxy form. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should they so wish.
Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identity documents when attending the EGM.
H shareholders who intend to attend the EGM should complete and return the reply slip to the Company's H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong by hand or by post to Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong on or before Saturday, 16 November 2019.
In accordance with the requirements of Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting shall be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Therefore, according to Article 86 of the articles of association of the Company, a poll will be demanded by the chairman of the EGM so that all resolutions set out in this notice of EGM will be decided on a poll. On a poll taken at the meeting, shareholders (including proxies) entitled to two or more votes are not required to cast all their vote.
The EGM (or any adjournment thereof) is expected to last less than one day. Shareholders or their proxies who attend the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) shall bear their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
The Company's principal place of business in the PRC is situated at:
26th Floor, Block B
Shanghui Building of Gansu Province No. 601, Yanyuan Road Chengguan District
Lanzhou City, Gansu Province
PRC
Tel No.: (86) 931 875 3001
Fax No.: (86) 931 875 3001
The address of the Company's H shares registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited is:
Suites 3301-04, 33/F
Two Chinachem Exchange Square
338 King's Road, North Point
Hong Kong
Tel No.: (852) 2849 3399
Fax No.: (852) 2849 3319
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ma Hongfu, Mr. Wang Guofu, Mr. Chen Yuhai and Ms. Zhang Qianyu; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yap Kean Chong and Mr. Song Xiaopeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Liu Zhijun, Mr. Zhao Xinmin and Mr. Wong Cho Hang Stanley.
