Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture : REPLY SLIP FOR 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
10/17/2019 | 05:29am EDT
Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd.*
蘭州莊園牧場股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1533)
REPLY SLIP
FOR 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To: Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholder(s) (Note 1):
Number of shares held (Note 2):
A shares/H shares (Note 3) of RMB1.00 each
in the share capital of the Company.
I/We intend to attend in person or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019.
Date:
Signature of Shareholder(s):
Name of Shareholder(s):
Notes:
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) in block letters.
Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
Please delete as appropriate.
This completed and signed reply slip should be delivered by hand or by post, for holders of A shares of the Company, to the Company's registered office in the PRC at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC or, for holders of H shares of the Company, to the Company's H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong no later than Saturday, 16 November 2019. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company's registered office in the PRC at 26th Floor, Block B, Shanghui Building of Gansu Province, No. 601, Yanyuan Road, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, the PRC (for holders of A shares of the Company), for registration no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.
