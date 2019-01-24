Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Largo Resources Ltd    LGO   CA5171034047

LARGO RESOURCES LTD (LGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Largo Resources : Named Top Performing Company on 2019 OTCQX Best 50 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:32am EST

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is very pleased to announce it has ranked number one on the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a list of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Largo, stated: "Largo is extremely proud to receive the distinction of top performing company on the OTCQX in 2018 with a one-year total return of 93% and an 8,449% increase in average daily dollar volume. This accolade reflects a great year for Largo highlighted by exceptional production performance by way of multiple production records in addition to consecutively increasing production growth in 2018. We look forward to a great 2019 and would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support."

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2018.

Click here for the complete 2019 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/largo-resources-named-top-performing-company-on-2019-otcqx-best-50-list-300782957.html

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LARGO RESOURCES LTD
08:32aLARGO RESOURCES : Named Top Performing Company on 2019 OTCQX Best 50 List
PR
01/10LARGO RESOURCES : Announces Resignation of Director
AQ
01/09LARGO RESOURCES : Announces Record Q4 and Full Year 2018 Production Results and ..
AQ
01/09LARGO RESOURCES : Agrees to Repurchase Additional US$8.1 Million of its 9.25% Se..
AQ
01/07LARGO RESOURCES : Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospect..
AQ
01/02LARGO RESOURCES : R E P E A T -- Largo Resources Agrees to Repurchase Additional..
AQ
2018LARGO RESOURCES : Agrees to Repurchase Additional US$47.8 Million of its 9.25% S..
AQ
2018LARGO RESOURCES : more than doubles strike length at NAN vanadium deposit
AQ
2018LARGO RESOURCES : Completes Drill Program at Novo Amparo Norte in Maracás and Ex..
AQ
2018LARGO RESOURCES : Further Reduces its Debt with Repurchase of US$26 Million of i..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.