Larsen & Toubro Infotech : LTI Wins 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Industry Innovation Partner of the Year

05/26/2020 | 10:14am EDT

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has won the 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Industry Innovation Partner of the Year. This award recognizes LTI’s contribution to delivering best-in-class industry solutions that complement the industry portfolio from SAP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005562/en/

LTI has a long-term relationship with SAP, spanning over 20 years, and is uniquely positioned as a partner, co-Innovator and customer. LTI is a Global Strategic Services Partner, and this partnership enables its participation in the SAP S/4HANA® Movement program to promote and accelerate adoption of SAP S/4HANA. In addition, this partnership enables LTI to work closely with SAP’s industry teams to deliver transformational industry specific solutions such as its Intelligent Construction Enterprise. With its deep industry expertise, gained through L&T heritage, LTI has successfully delivered ERP transformations for its Fortune 500 clients globally.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, LTI, said, “The recognition as ‘Industry Innovation Partner of the Year’ is an exceptional testament to the LTI team. LTI has proven innovation capabilities as well as deep technical knowledge and expertise with SAP S/4HANA. We use this expertise to design, build and implement SAP solutions creatively offering customers ways to increase value from their investments.”

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, said, “Our industry has seen a lot of change over the past decade, but what hasn’t changed is the strength and scale of our ecosystem. Our partnerships give us the ability to be a part of the broader conversation – and their impact is both evident and critical to our customers’ success. Partners are the heart and soul of our vision for the Intelligent Enterprise and play an important role in turning this vision into reality for our customers. We are looking forward to jointly delivering success to our customers with our vibrant and successful ecosystem – now and in the future.”

From more than 21,000 partners worldwide, only 27 partners were chosen to receive an SAP Pinnacle Award for their commitment to value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. These outstanding partners demonstrate the ability to understand customers’ business needs, deliver unmatched value, offer solutions that reduce complexity, and help every customer become a best-run business.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP’s partners’ remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 34 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

More Information:

https://www.lntinfotech.com/enterprise-solutions/sap/engineering-construction-industry-trends/project-pay-chain/

Connect with LTI:

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.


© Business Wire 2020
