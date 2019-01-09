Larsen & Toubro Infotech : LTI and ACORD Announce Collaboration to Drive Digital Adoption in the Insurance Industry

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology
consulting and digital solutions company, and ACORD, the global data
standards-setting body for the insurance industry, expanded their
long-standing alliance to develop a comprehensive set of digital
standards & solutions for the Insurance industry.
These digital standards and reference architectures will enable
microservices-powered communication protocols, helping insurance
companies quickly deploy standard digital technologies to transform
operations, deliver better experiences, and improve business outcomes to
compete in the digital world.
All insurance transactions rely on the timely and accurate exchange of
data, and with ACORD Standards, the insurance industry has been able to
improve data quality and increase efficiency. With the industry in the
midst of digital transformation, there is a need for robust digital
standards that bring efficiency, effectiveness, and flexibility for
seamless digital integration across the insurance industry. LTI and
ACORD will develop these standards and also co-develop solutions for
digital technologies, such as Blockchain, AI and machine learning,
aiming to offer multifold efficiencies for insurance carriers,
MGA/MGU’s, brokers, reinsurers and TPAs.
Anil Vazirani, Chief Business Officer, Insurance, LTI,
said, “LTI is excited to take part in this important collaboration with
ACORD to set the standards & solutions to propel the insurance
industry’s journey to digital. Our goal is to continually play a leading
role in innovating advanced digital technologies that solve problems for
the Insurance industry.”
Bijesh Jacob, SVP Technology & Standards, ACORD Solutions Group,
said, “The insurance industry’s rapid movement towards a digitized,
heavily API-based environment necessitates new standards and tools for
efficiently exchanging information. ACORD and ASG are excited to work
with LTI in this arena because of its proven commitment to the insurance
industry, strong domain knowledge, and experience working with digital
technologies.”
About LTI:
LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and
digital solutions company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a
converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile
for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s
Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud
journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of the Larsen & Toubro
Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to
solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries.
Each day, our teams of more than 26,000 LTItes enable our clients to
improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations
and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Find
more at https://www.lntinfotech.com
or follow us at @LTI_Global.
About ACORD:
ACORD, the Association for Cooperative Operations Research and
Development, is a non-profit organization that provides the global
insurance industry with data standards and implementation solutions.
ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange, and efficient workflows
through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and
tools to support their use. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of
insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software
providers, financial services organizations and industry associations.
ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.
ACORD Solutions Group (ASG) was born in 2016 of ACORD’s long-standing
commitment to enabling efficiency for the global insurance industry.
ASG’s mission is to provide full-scale automation services and solutions
which enable straight-through processing of data across the insurance
value chain, using proven ACORD Standards. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.
More Information:
Connect with LTI:
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005359/en/