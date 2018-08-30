Log in
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)
  Report  
L&T Hands Over ICGS Vijaya (OPV-2) To Coast Guard A New Normal: Early Delivery Of Defence Ships

08/30/2018 | 12:12pm CEST

Larsen&ToubroLimited

QLARSEN&TOUBRO

SecretarialDepartment

L&THouse,BallardEstate

NarottamMorarjeeMarg

Mumbai-400001,INDIA

Tel:+912267525656

Fax:+912267525893

www.Larsentoubro.com

SEC/PAM/2018

August30,2018

TheSecretary

NationalStockExchangeOfIndiaLimited

BSELimited

ExchangePlaza,5thFloor

PhirozeJejeebhoyTowers,

PlotNo.C/1,GBlock

DalalStreet,

Bandra-KurlaComplex

MUMBAI-400001

Bandra(E),Mumbai-400051

STOCKCODE:500510

STOCKCODE:LT

DearSir,

Sub:L&THandsOverICGSVijaya(OPV-2)toCoastGuard

ANewNormal:EarlyDeliveryofDefenceShips

WesendherewithacopyofPressReleasethatisbeingissuedbytheCompany,today,inconnectionwiththeabove.

Werequestyoutotakenoteofthesame.

Thankingyou,

Encl.asabove

CIN:L99999MH1946PLC004768

Yoursfaithfully,forLARSEN&TOUBROLIMITED

N.HARHARANEXECUTIVEVICEPRESIDENT&

COMPANYSECRETARY

(ACS3471)

ISO9001REGISTERED

L&TPressRelease

IssuedbyCorporateBrandManagement&Communications

LEtTHandsOverICGSVijaya(OPV-2)toCoastGuard

ANewNormal:EarlyDeliveryofDefenceShips

Chennai,Aug30,2018:LEtTonceagainexemplifieditscommitmenttotheIndiandefenceforceswithaheadofscheduledeliveryoftheOffshorePatrolVesselICGSVijaya(OPV-2)totheIndianCoastGuardtoday.

The2,160-tonvesselissecondintheseriesofsevenOPVsbeingdesignedandconstructedbyLEtTunderaMarch2015MinistryofDefencecontract.ThefirstvesseloftheseriesICGSVikramwashandedoveronApril11thisyear,asacurtainraiserforDEFEXPO-2018.

ThedeliveryofICGSVijayacomescloseontheheelsofthelaunchofOPV-3onAugust28attheLEtTKattupallishipyard.TheworkissimultaneouslyinprogressontheOPVs4,5Et6,thatareatdifferentstagesofcompletion.

LaThasconsistentlysetnewbenchmarksintimelyconstructionofdefencevesselsagainstallordersfromMinistryofDefence,whetherfornewbuildorforrefitofwarships.Sofar,40InterceptorBoatshavebeendeliveredoutoftheseriesof54BoatsdesignedabuiltfortheCoastGuardwhiletheremaining14arealsoreadyfordelivery,withtheprogrambeingabouttwoyearsaheadofschedule.TheFloatingDockFDN-2fortheNavy,designedandbuiltforthefirsttimeinIndia,wasdeliveredinMarch2018andisfullyoperationalatAndamanaNicobarIslands.

TheseachievementshighlightLEtT'slong-termcommitmentandethosthatsignificantlyharmonizewiththeGovt's'MakeinIndia'programasOPVs,FDNand!Bshaveallbeendesignedcompletelyin-houseatLEtT'sWarshipDesignCentre,auniquefeatinitself.

Commentingontheoccasion,Mr.SNSubrahmanyan,MDEtCEOofLarsenEtToubrosaid:"DeliveryofICGSVijayaaheadofcontractualschedulereinforcesourimpeccablerecordofaccomplishmentsinDefenceShipbuilding.Goingforward,withcommitment,hugeinfrastructureandtalentpoolinplace,LEtTaimstocontributesignificantlytowardsmakingIndianCoastGuardandNavalFleetself-reliant."

Mr.JayantDPatil,Whole-timeDirector(Defence)andMemberofLEtTBoard,said:"Deliveryofshipscontinuouslyaheadofschedulehaswontheconfidenceofouresteemedcustomers.LaThaspioneeredindevelopingindigenousdefencetechnologyfortheIndianArmedForcesforthepastthreedecades.Withawiderangeofdefencesolutionsonoffer,LEtTisdiligentlyworkingtorealize'MakeinIndia'indefencethroughaseriesofsuccessstoriesacrossdefencedomains."

ViceAdmiralBKannan(Retd.),MDEtCEOLETShipbuilding,said:"EarlydeliveryofICGSVijayaisyetanothertestimonyofLEtT'sfocusedeffortsoninnovation,qualityandspeedofexecution.Modernshipyardfacilitiesalayoutthatenhancesefficiency,in-housedesign,modularconstruction,highlevelofpre-outfitting,andinnovativedigitalsolutionshaveenabledLETtoachievethisnewstandardamongstIndianShipyards.WeareproudofattainingyetanotherbenchmarkinIndianshipbuildingbyaccomplishingbetterthandesign

performanceforbothICGSVikramandICGSVijayaestablishedinjusttwoseasorties."

LEtThasalsobeenentrustedbytheMinistryofDefenceoftheSocialistRepublicofVietnamtodesignandconstructHigh-SpeedPatrolVesselsfortheVietnamBorderGuard.

LEtTalsoprovidesrepairsandrefitservicestotheIndianNavyandCoastGuardatKattupallishipyardandhastilldatecompletedrepair/refit(SR/MRaswellasEmergencyRepairs)of11IndianNavalandCoastGuardships,meetinguserrequirements.

Background:

LarsenEtToubroisanIndianmultinationalengagedintechnology,engineering,construction,manufacturingand financialserviceswithoverUSD18billioninrevenue.Itoperatesinover30countriesworldwide.Astrong,customer-focusedapproachandtheconstantquestfortop-classqualityhaveenabledLEtTtoattainandsustainleadershipinitsmajorlinesofbusinessforeightdecades.

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 10:11:13 UTC
