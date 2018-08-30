L&T Hands Over ICGS Vijaya (OPV-2) To Coast Guard A New Normal: Early Delivery Of Defence Ships

|
LEtTHandsOverICGSVijaya(OPV-2)toCoastGuard
ANewNormal:EarlyDeliveryofDefenceShips
Chennai,Aug30,2018:LEtTonceagainexemplifieditscommitmenttotheIndiandefenceforceswithaheadofscheduledeliveryoftheOffshorePatrolVesselICGSVijaya(OPV-2)totheIndianCoastGuardtoday.
The2,160-tonvesselissecondintheseriesofsevenOPVsbeingdesignedandconstructedbyLEtTunderaMarch2015MinistryofDefencecontract.ThefirstvesseloftheseriesICGSVikramwashandedoveronApril11thisyear,asacurtainraiserforDEFEXPO-2018.
ThedeliveryofICGSVijayacomescloseontheheelsofthelaunchofOPV-3onAugust28attheLEtTKattupallishipyard.TheworkissimultaneouslyinprogressontheOPVs4,5Et6,thatareatdifferentstagesofcompletion.
LaThasconsistentlysetnewbenchmarksintimelyconstructionofdefencevesselsagainstallordersfromMinistryofDefence,whetherfornewbuildorforrefitofwarships.Sofar,40InterceptorBoatshavebeendeliveredoutoftheseriesof54BoatsdesignedabuiltfortheCoastGuardwhiletheremaining14arealsoreadyfordelivery,withtheprogrambeingabouttwoyearsaheadofschedule.TheFloatingDockFDN-2fortheNavy,designedandbuiltforthefirsttimeinIndia,wasdeliveredinMarch2018andisfullyoperationalatAndamanaNicobarIslands.
TheseachievementshighlightLEtT'slong-termcommitmentandethosthatsignificantlyharmonizewiththeGovt's'MakeinIndia'programasOPVs,FDNand!Bshaveallbeendesignedcompletelyin-houseatLEtT'sWarshipDesignCentre,auniquefeatinitself.
Commentingontheoccasion,Mr.SNSubrahmanyan,MDEtCEOofLarsenEtToubrosaid:"DeliveryofICGSVijayaaheadofcontractualschedulereinforcesourimpeccablerecordofaccomplishmentsinDefenceShipbuilding.Goingforward,withcommitment,hugeinfrastructureandtalentpoolinplace,LEtTaimstocontributesignificantlytowardsmakingIndianCoastGuardandNavalFleetself-reliant."
Mr.JayantDPatil,Whole-timeDirector(Defence)andMemberofLEtTBoard,said:"Deliveryofshipscontinuouslyaheadofschedulehaswontheconfidenceofouresteemedcustomers.LaThaspioneeredindevelopingindigenousdefencetechnologyfortheIndianArmedForcesforthepastthreedecades.Withawiderangeofdefencesolutionsonoffer,LEtTisdiligentlyworkingtorealize'MakeinIndia'indefencethroughaseriesofsuccessstoriesacrossdefencedomains."
ViceAdmiralBKannan(Retd.),MDEtCEOLETShipbuilding,said:"EarlydeliveryofICGSVijayaisyetanothertestimonyofLEtT'sfocusedeffortsoninnovation,qualityandspeedofexecution.Modernshipyardfacilitiesalayoutthatenhancesefficiency,in-housedesign,modularconstruction,highlevelofpre-outfitting,andinnovativedigitalsolutionshaveenabledLETtoachievethisnewstandardamongstIndianShipyards.WeareproudofattainingyetanotherbenchmarkinIndianshipbuildingbyaccomplishingbetterthandesign
performanceforbothICGSVikramandICGSVijayaestablishedinjusttwoseasorties."
LEtThasalsobeenentrustedbytheMinistryofDefenceoftheSocialistRepublicofVietnamtodesignandconstructHigh-SpeedPatrolVesselsfortheVietnamBorderGuard.
LEtTalsoprovidesrepairsandrefitservicestotheIndianNavyandCoastGuardatKattupallishipyardandhastilldatecompletedrepair/refit(SR/MRaswellasEmergencyRepairs)of11IndianNavalandCoastGuardships,meetinguserrequirements.
Background:
LarsenEtToubroisanIndianmultinationalengagedintechnology,engineering,construction,manufacturingand financialserviceswithoverUSD18billioninrevenue.Itoperatesinover30countriesworldwide.Astrong,customer-focusedapproachandtheconstantquestfortop-classqualityhaveenabledLEtTtoattainandsustainleadershipinitsmajorlinesofbusinessforeightdecades.