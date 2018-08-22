Log in
Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

08/22/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

Larsen & Toubro Limited Secretarial DepartmentL&T House, Ballard Estate Narottam Morarjee Marg Mumbai - 400 001, INDIA

Tel: +91 22 6752 5656 Fax: +91 22 6752 5858www.Larsentoubro.com

SEC/PAM/2018

August 22, 2018

The Secretary BSE Limited

Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

MUMBAI - 400 001

STOCK CODE: 500510

National Stock Exchange Of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

STOCK CODE: LT

Dear Sir,

Sub.:Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meet.

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we give below details of conference call / Analyst Meet.

Date

Details

Place

August 27 and 28, 2018

Motilal Oswal 14thAnnual Global Investor Conference, 2018

Mumbai

In the above meeting(s) the Company will make presentation on the same lines as the presentation made available on the Company/Exchange websites.

We request you to take note of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

N. HARIHARAN

EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT

& COMPANY SECRETARY

(ACS 3471)

CIN : L99999MH1946PLC004768

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:26:06 UTC
