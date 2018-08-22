Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Larsen & Toubro Limited Secretarial DepartmentL&T House, Ballard Estate Narottam Morarjee Marg Mumbai - 400 001, INDIA

Tel: +91 22 6752 5656 Fax: +91 22 6752 5858www.Larsentoubro.com

SEC/PAM/2018

August 22, 2018

The Secretary BSE Limited Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, MUMBAI - 400 001 STOCK CODE: 500510 National Stock Exchange Of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 STOCK CODE: LT

Dear Sir,

Sub.:Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meet.

Pursuant to Regulation 46(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we give below details of conference call / Analyst Meet.

Date Details Place August 27 and 28, 2018 Motilal Oswal 14thAnnual Global Investor Conference, 2018 Mumbai

In the above meeting(s) the Company will make presentation on the same lines as the presentation made available on the Company/Exchange websites.

We request you to take note of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

N. HARIHARAN

EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT

& COMPANY SECRETARY

(ACS 3471)

CIN : L99999MH1946PLC004768