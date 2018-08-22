Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Larsen & Toubro Limited Secretarial DepartmentL&T House, Ballard Estate Narottam Morarjee Marg Mumbai - 400 001, INDIA
Tel: +91 22 6752 5656 Fax: +91 22 6752 5858www.Larsentoubro.com
SEC/PAM/2018
August 22, 2018
|
The Secretary BSE Limited
Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
MUMBAI - 400 001
STOCK CODE: 500510
|
National Stock Exchange Of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No.C/1, G Block Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
STOCK CODE: LT
Dear Sir,
Sub.:Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meet.
Pursuant to Regulation 46(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we give below details of conference call / Analyst Meet.
|
Date
|
Details
|
Place
|
August 27 and 28, 2018
|
Motilal Oswal 14thAnnual Global Investor Conference, 2018
|
Mumbai
In the above meeting(s) the Company will make presentation on the same lines as the presentation made available on the Company/Exchange websites.
We request you to take note of the same.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
N. HARIHARAN
EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT
& COMPANY SECRETARY
(ACS 3471)
CIN : L99999MH1946PLC004768
Disclaimer
Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:26:06 UTC