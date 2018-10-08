Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

|
SEC/PAM/2018
|
October8,2018
|
DearSir,
Sub:PowerTransmissionandDistribution
BusinessofL&TConstructionWinsOrdersValuedt1,881Crore.
PowerTransmissionandDistributionBusinessofLEtT
ConstructionWinsOrdersValued1,881Crore.
Mumbai,October08,2018:ThePowerTransmissionEtDistributionBusinessofLEtTConstructionhasreceivedEPCordersworthk1,881crore.
Thebusinesshassecuredmajorordersforconstructing22132/11kVSubstationsintheStateofKuwait.Thankstosuchsubstationnetworks,thelargehousingprojectsbeingdevelopedbythePublicAuthorityforHousingWelfare(PAHW)atSouthAlMutalaandSouthAbdullahAl-Mubarakcitieswillreceivereliablepowersupply.TheMinistryofElectricityitWateristheconsultantfortheproject.
Onthedomesticfront,ordersweresecuredforimplementationofaHighVoltageDistributionSysteminthesemi-urbanandruralareasofKharagpurandMidnapurinWestBengal.
AdditionalordershavebeenreceivedfromongoingTransmissionLineprojectsinIndiaandEgypt.
Background:
Larsen&ToubroisanIndianmultinationalengagedintechnology,engineering,construction,manufacturingandfinancialserviceswithoverUSD18billioninrevenue.Itoperatesinover30countriesworldwide.Astrong,customer-focusedapproachandtheconstantquestfortop-classqualityhaveenabledL&Ttoattainandsustainleadershipinitsmajorlinesofbusinessforovereightdecades.
*LEtTConstructionisabrandofLarsen&Toubro