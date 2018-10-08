Log in
Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

10/08/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Larsen&ToubroLimited

QLARSEN&TOUBRO

SecretarialDepartment

L&THouse,BallardEstate

NarottamMorarjeeMarg

Mumbai-400001,INDIA

Tel:+912267525656

Fax:+912267525893

www.Larsentoubro.corn

SEC/PAM/2018

October8,2018

TheSecretary

NationalStockExchangeOfIndiaLimited

BSELimited

ExchangePlaza,5thFloor

PhirozeJejeebhoyTowers,

PlotNo.C/1,GBlock

DalaiStreet,

Bandra-KurlaComplex

MUMBAI-400001

Bandra(E),Mumbai-400051

STOCKCODE:500510

STOCKCODE:LT

DearSir,

Sub:PowerTransmissionandDistribution

BusinessofL&TConstructionWinsOrdersValuedt1,881Crore.

WesendherewithacopyofPressReleasethatisbeingissuedbytheCompany,today,inconnectionwiththeabove.

Werequestyoutotakenoteofthesame.

Thankingyou,

Encl.asabove

CIN:L99999MH1946PLC004768

Yoursfaithfully,forLARSEN&TOUBROLIMITED

N.HARIHARANEXECUTIVEVICEPRESIDENT&

COMPANYSECRETARY

(ACS3471)

ISO9001REGISTERED

/Of

MGMISYSRtfAC07.4

DNVCert,ficat,on8.V.,Thefintnerianas

L&THouse,BallardEstate,

L&TPressRelease

NMMarg.Mumbai400001INDIATeI.18002094545

IssuedbyCorporateBrandManagement&Communications

Emailmediarelations@LarsentoubrocomCIN:U99999M141946PLC004768

PowerTransmissionandDistributionBusinessofLEtT

ConstructionWinsOrdersValued1,881Crore.

Mumbai,October08,2018:ThePowerTransmissionEtDistributionBusinessofLEtTConstructionhasreceivedEPCordersworthk1,881crore.

Thebusinesshassecuredmajorordersforconstructing22132/11kVSubstationsintheStateofKuwait.Thankstosuchsubstationnetworks,thelargehousingprojectsbeingdevelopedbythePublicAuthorityforHousingWelfare(PAHW)atSouthAlMutalaandSouthAbdullahAl-Mubarakcitieswillreceivereliablepowersupply.TheMinistryofElectricityitWateristheconsultantfortheproject.

Onthedomesticfront,ordersweresecuredforimplementationofaHighVoltageDistributionSysteminthesemi-urbanandruralareasofKharagpurandMidnapurinWestBengal.

AdditionalordershavebeenreceivedfromongoingTransmissionLineprojectsinIndiaandEgypt.

Background:

Larsen&ToubroisanIndianmultinationalengagedintechnology,engineering,construction,manufacturingandfinancialserviceswithoverUSD18billioninrevenue.Itoperatesinover30countriesworldwide.Astrong,customer-focusedapproachandtheconstantquestfortop-classqualityhaveenabledL&Ttoattainandsustainleadershipinitsmajorlinesofbusinessforovereightdecades.

*LEtTConstructionisabrandofLarsen&Toubro

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:17:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Group Non-Executive Chairman
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mukund Manohar Chitale Independent Non-Executive Director
Subodh Kumar Bhargava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)-15.87%0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 600
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 521
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-12.93%3 684
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 501
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD9.24%3 038
