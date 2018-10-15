Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

|
October15,2018
LEtTHeavyEngineeringWinsOrdersValuedX1,050Crore
Mumbai,Oct15,2018:TheHeavyEngineeringarmofLarsenEtToubrohassecuredadditionalordersworth1,050croreinQ2FY19againststiffglobalcompetition.TheseincludethreeSuperHeavyHydrocrackingReactorsforanIndianRefinery,withheaviestamongthemweighing2,180MT,tobebuiltforthefirsttimeintheWorld.
ThetotalorderinflowinH1FY19fortheProcessPlantandNuclearequipmentbusinessofHeavyEngineeringhasreached2,661crore,asignificantachievementafteraprolongedsubduedmarketscenario.
Commentingontheorders,Mr.ShailendraRoy,Whole-TimeDirector(Power,HeavyEngineeringEtNuclear),LEtT,said,"Weseeagrowingdemandinthemarketduetobuoyantcrudepricesandtighteningofemissionnormsworldover.TheseordersreflecttheconfidenceourclientshaveinusforsupplyingsuchcriticalReactors.LEtTiscommittedtodelivertheseequipmenton-time,fullycomplyingwiththestringentqualityandsafetystandards.ManufacturingofsuchSuperHeavyReactorsweighingmorethan2,000MT,demandsspecialinfrastructureandtechnologies.Ourstate-of-the-artHaziraManufacturingComplexiswellpoisedtocatertosuchanichesegment."
LetTHeavyEngineeringhasaproventrackrecordofsupplyingtechnology-intensivereactorsandsystemstoglobalcompaniesintherefinery,oilEtgas,petrochemical,fertiliser,thermalandnuclearpowersectors.
Background:
LarsenEtToubroisanIndianmultinationalengagedintechnology,engineering,construction,manufacturingandfinancialserviceswithoverUSD18billioninrevenue.Itoperatesinover30countriesworldwide.Astrong,customer-focusedapproachandtheconstantquestfortop-classqualityhaveenabledLEtTtoattainandsustainleadershipinitsmajorlinesofbusinessforeightdecades.