MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Larsen & Toubro Limited (GDR)    LTOD

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR) (LTOD)
Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

10/15/2018 | 10:03am CEST

Larsen&ToubroLimited

QLARSEN&TOUBRO

SecretarialDepartment

L&THouse,BallardEstate

NarottamMorarjeeMarg

Mumbai-400001,INDIA

Tel:+912267525656

Fax:+912267525893

www.Larsentoubro.com

SEC/PAM/2018

October15,2018

TheSecretary

NationalStockExchangeOfIndiaLimited

BSELimited

ExchangePlaza,5thFloor

PhirozeJejeebhoyTowers,

PlotNo.C/1,GBlock

DalalStreet,

Bandra-KurlaComplex

MUMBAI-400001

Bandra(E),Mumbai-400051

STOCKCODE:500510

STOCKCODE:LT

DearSir,

Sub:L&THeavyEngineeringWinsOrdersValuedT1,050Crore

WesendherewithacopyofPressReleasethatisbeingissuedbytheCompany,today,inconnectionwiththeabove.

Werequestyoutotakenoteofthesame.

Thankingyou,

Encl.asabove

ON:L99999MH1946PLC004768

Yoursfaithfully,forLARSEN&TOUBROLIMITED

N.HARWIARANEXECUTIVEVICEPRESIDENT&

COMPANYSECRETARYq_

(ACS3471)

ISO9001REGISTERED

DIM/

rt

MUSYSRNACO24

DNVCertificationB.V.TheNetherlands

LARSEN&TOUBRO

L&THouse,BallardEstate,

L&TPressRelease

NMMarg,Mumbai400001INDIA

Tel18002094545

Emailmediarelations@Larsentoubrocom

IssuedbyCorporateBrandManagement&Communications

CIN1.99999MH1946PLC004768

LEtTHeavyEngineeringWinsOrdersValuedX1,050Crore

Mumbai,Oct15,2018:TheHeavyEngineeringarmofLarsenEtToubrohassecuredadditionalordersworth1,050croreinQ2FY19againststiffglobalcompetition.TheseincludethreeSuperHeavyHydrocrackingReactorsforanIndianRefinery,withheaviestamongthemweighing2,180MT,tobebuiltforthefirsttimeintheWorld.

ThetotalorderinflowinH1FY19fortheProcessPlantandNuclearequipmentbusinessofHeavyEngineeringhasreached2,661crore,asignificantachievementafteraprolongedsubduedmarketscenario.

Commentingontheorders,Mr.ShailendraRoy,Whole-TimeDirector(Power,HeavyEngineeringEtNuclear),LEtT,said,"Weseeagrowingdemandinthemarketduetobuoyantcrudepricesandtighteningofemissionnormsworldover.TheseordersreflecttheconfidenceourclientshaveinusforsupplyingsuchcriticalReactors.LEtTiscommittedtodelivertheseequipmenton-time,fullycomplyingwiththestringentqualityandsafetystandards.ManufacturingofsuchSuperHeavyReactorsweighingmorethan2,000MT,demandsspecialinfrastructureandtechnologies.Ourstate-of-the-artHaziraManufacturingComplexiswellpoisedtocatertosuchanichesegment."

LetTHeavyEngineeringhasaproventrackrecordofsupplyingtechnology-intensivereactorsandsystemstoglobalcompaniesintherefinery,oilEtgas,petrochemical,fertiliser,thermalandnuclearpowersectors.

Background:

LarsenEtToubroisanIndianmultinationalengagedintechnology,engineering,construction,manufacturingandfinancialserviceswithoverUSD18billioninrevenue.Itoperatesinover30countriesworldwide.Astrong,customer-focusedapproachandtheconstantquestfortop-classqualityhaveenabledLEtTtoattainandsustainleadershipinitsmajorlinesofbusinessforeightdecades.

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:02:01 UTC
