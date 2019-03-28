Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

LaT&TConstruction Wins (Significant*) Contracts for

Various Businesses

Mumbai, March 28, 2019:The Construction arm of L&TLEtT has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India.

Smart World and Communication (SWC) Business:

SWC has secured an order as a Master System Integrator (MSI) to implement pan--city ICT solutions and design and construct a City Operations Centre (COC) for the city of Tirupati from the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited.

The scope of work includes implementation of smart elements such as CCTV cameras, variable message signage, PA Et&ECB systems, environmental sensors at smart bus stops, smart spots Et&elevated smart solutions locations across the city. The project also involves construction of uniquely designed, an iconic smart city operations centre building, equipped with state-of-the-art solutions.

The business has forayed into a new business line of e-shiksha and has bagged a project for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance (SITCEtM)(SITC&M)of Hi-Tech labs for Government High Schools Et&Higher Secondary Schools in Tamil Nadu from the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. The project comes under the centrally sponsored scheme of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The scope includes setting up state-of-the-arthi-tech computer lab infrastructure and internet leased line connectivity for 3,090 government high schools and 2,939 government higher secondary schools, across 32 districts in Tamil Nadu. The project also involves setting up of a Centralised Control Centre (CCC) to centrally monitor, provision and manage IT components of schools with a helpdesk facility.

The business has secured an add-on order from the Home Department of the Government of Maharashtra for the expansion of CCTV based Mumbai city surveillance system. The scope covers enhancement of the CCTV network by 5,625 cameras that will be installed across the city at various junctions.

Buildings and Factories Business:

A design a&build lumpsumlunnpsunn turnkey project has been secured from a top Indian energy company for the construction of transit storage yard, material receiving and dispatch center facility at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The facility is spread across an area of 8 Lakh sq. ft, that has to be completed in a stringent timeline of 24 months.