LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)

(LTOD)
Larsen & Toubro : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

03/28/2019 | 03:41am EDT

QLARSEN & TOUBRO

Larsen & Toubro Limited Secretarial Department

L&T House, Ballard Estate Narottam Morarjee Marg Mumbai - 400 001, INDIA Tel: +91 22 6752 5656Fax: +91 22 6752 5893 www.Larsentoubro.corn

SEC/PAM/2019

March 28, 2019

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange Of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Dalai Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

MUMBAI - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

STOCK CODE: 500510

STOCK CODE: LT

Dear Sir,

Sub:L&T Construction Wins (Significant*)

Contracts for Various Businesses

We send herewith a copy of Press Release that is being issued by the

Company, today, in connection with the above.

We request you to take note of the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

N. HARIHARAN

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COMPANY SECRETARY

(ACS 3471)

Encl. as above

ISO 9001 REGISTERED

LARSEN & TOUBRO

L&T Press Release

Issued by Corporate Brand Management & Communications

L&T House, Ballard Estate,

N M Marg, Mumbai 400 001 INDIA

Tel: 1800 2094545

Email: mediarelations@Larsentoubro.com

CIN: L99999MH1946PLC004768

LaT&TConstruction Wins (Significant*) Contracts for

Various Businesses

Mumbai, March 28, 2019:The Construction arm of L&TLEtT has secured orders from prestigious clients across different states in India.

Smart World and Communication (SWC) Business:

SWC has secured an order as a Master System Integrator (MSI) to implement pan--city ICT solutions and design and construct a City Operations Centre (COC) for the city of Tirupati from the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited.

The scope of work includes implementation of smart elements such as CCTV cameras, variable message signage, PA Et&ECB systems, environmental sensors at smart bus stops, smart spots Et&elevated smart solutions locations across the city. The project also involves construction of uniquely designed, an iconic smart city operations centre building, equipped with state-of-the-art solutions.

The business has forayed into a new business line of e-shiksha and has bagged a project for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance (SITCEtM)(SITC&M)of Hi-Tech labs for Government High Schools Et&Higher Secondary Schools in Tamil Nadu from the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. The project comes under the centrally sponsored scheme of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The scope includes setting up state-of-the-arthi-tech computer lab infrastructure and internet leased line connectivity for 3,090 government high schools and 2,939 government higher secondary schools, across 32 districts in Tamil Nadu. The project also involves setting up of a Centralised Control Centre (CCC) to centrally monitor, provision and manage IT components of schools with a helpdesk facility.

The business has secured an add-on order from the Home Department of the Government of Maharashtra for the expansion of CCTV based Mumbai city surveillance system. The scope covers enhancement of the CCTV network by 5,625 cameras that will be installed across the city at various junctions.

Buildings and Factories Business:

A design a&build lumpsumlunnpsunn turnkey project has been secured from a top Indian energy company for the construction of transit storage yard, material receiving and dispatch center facility at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The facility is spread across an area of 8 Lakh sq. ft, that has to be completed in a stringent timeline of 24 months.

Power TransmissionTraand Distribution Business:

The business has secured Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders in India and abroad.

In Jharkhand, an order has been secured for design and construction of a 220kV Gas Insulated Substation and its associated transmission lines and cables. This substation and connected transmission systems are aimed to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the Ranchi Smart City.

On the international front, an order has been secured for construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 132/11kV2/11kV Substation and associated works in the United Arab Emirates.

Background:

Larsen a&Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide. A strong, customer--focused approach and the constant quest for top--class quality have enabled L&TLEtT to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

LEOL&T- Construction is a brand of Larsen Et&Toubro

* Project Classification

Significant

Large

Major

Mega

Value in INR crores

1,000 to2,500

2,500 to5,000

5,000 to7,000

>7,000

Disclaimer

Larsen & Toubro Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 07:40:17 UTC
